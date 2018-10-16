Newmar recalls motorhomes: brake pedal may stick

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2019 Newmar Dutch Star motorhomes. The brake pedal assembly may catch on the dash, preventing the brake pedal from fully releasing. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 105, “Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems.”

If the brake pedal does not properly release, it can increase the risk of a crash.

Newmar has notified owners, and dealers will reroute the brake adjustment cable, free of charge. The recall began November 3, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.