Newmar RV recalls motorhomes for windshield wiper problem

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2018-2019 Newmar Mountain Aire, London Aire, Essex, and King Aire motorhomes. These vehicles are equipped with windshield wipers that may have an incorrect bend, possibly preventing the wiper arms from properly contacting the windshield. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.”
If the windshield wipers do not properly contact the windshield, the driver’s visibility may be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash.
Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wiper arms, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 8, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.