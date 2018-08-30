Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2017-2019 Newmar Ventana LE and Ventana motorhomes, 2018 Mountain Aire and Essex motorhomes, and 2017-2018 London Aire motorhomes. The brake caliper mounting bolts on the vehicles may be insufficiently tightened, allowing the bolts to loosen.
If the brake caliper mounting bolts loosen, braking performance many be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash
Newmar will notify owners, and authorized Daimler Trucks service centers will inspect the caliper mounting bolts and tighten them to the proper specification, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 1, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 18V-353
One Thought to “Newmar recalls motorhomes for loose bolts issue”
Just looking at the recalls above, this really hits home the lack of inspection and quality control.
Most of these items should have been discovered through inspection at the manufacturer first, and the dealer second.
There should have been no need for costly (and embarrassing) recalls.
Do they not realize it would be cheaper to do it right in the first place?