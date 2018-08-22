NID warns against relaxing campfire safety at summer’s end

As summer winds down and schools opening for the next school year draw campers with kids off the road, camping remains popular in much of the West as the crowds thin out and the weather is some of the best of the year.

However, the risk of wildfires continues with the still hot days and dry vegetation. The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) wants to remind campers and day-users to be vigilant about fire-safe behavior.

NID’s campgrounds remain open in the foothills at Rollins and Scotts Flat reservoirs, as well as higher in the Sierra at Jackson Meadows Reservoir and at Bowman, Canyon Creek, Sawmill and Faucherie lakes.

NID asks that visitors continue to be diligent in their commitments to fire-safe behavior. The District maintains a strict policy that campfires are permitted only in fire rings and designated camping areas. Also, fires are not allowed on beaches, fires or coals must not be left unattended, fires must be extinguished before leaving campsites or retiring for the evening, and tiki torches are not permitted within any NID facility.

NID personnel routinely inspect campsites for unsafe or inappropriate behavior and educate first-time and seasoned visitors about fire safety and campfire regulations. Fire rules and regulations are posted at all campground kiosks, on campground maps and also at gate entrances. Additional signs have been posted around the District’s recreational facilities for greater visibility.

At lower elevations, Rollins Reservoir features four campgrounds with a combined 250 campsites, while Scotts Flat Reservoir has a combined 169 campsites for year-round fun. Seasonal recreation in the high Sierra reservoirs generally runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day, depending on weather.