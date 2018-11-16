Nine words RV buyers must insist be written on their sales contract

Alan Warren from the radio program The RV Show USA talks with RV lemon law attorney Ron Burdge who explains nine little known words RV buyers must insist are handwritten on their contracts when buying an RV from a dealer that could save them thousands of dollars later.

The RV Show USA is recorded live every Wednesday evening at 5 p.m., Pacific Time.

Watch the entire interview with Ron Burdge: https://youtu.be/n6G2f2p__Co

