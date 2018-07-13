Ninety-space casino RV park to open in Tucson

Work officially got underway Thursday on Casino Del Sol’s newest hotel in Tucson, Arizona.
The 151-room hotel, expected to be completed by the end of 2019, will feature its own pool, complete with a water slide and pool bar, as well as an arcade, lounge and fitness center.
The 93,200-square-foot hotel will sit on 2.2 acres next to the existing Casino Del Sol. It is part of an extensive hospitality project, which also includes a new 90-space RV park, an expansion of the current meeting space at Casino Del Sol, and a new 11,000-square-foot event center at its sister property, Casino of the Sun. — Tucson.com