North Carolina county considers allowing tiny homes in RV resorts

North Carolina’s Brunswick County considers allowing tiny home communities with proposed code changes for outdoor RV resorts and campgrounds. If passed, up to 40 percent of an outdoor RV resort could eliminate overnight campsites and replace with tiny homes.

Brunswick County’s Planning Board says it will soon consider revising its outdoor lodging code to add “flexibility” to requirements for campgrounds and RV parks reports PortCityDaily in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Changes include reducing the minimum required number of sites, removing a requirement for campgrounds to be paved, and allowing tiny homes in RV parks.

The Planning Board will look at several changes to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). As the UDO now stands, the code does not include specific language that regulates yurts or tiny homes.

Kristie Dixon, Brunswick County’s planning director, said the county gets calls about tiny homes every day. She said technically, stick-built tiny homes are already permitted on residential land if they meet state building code. Tiny homes on wheels are also permitted in campgrounds, Dixon said. For someone who may want to create a community comprised of just tiny homes, Dixon said the county’s planned development process also has flexibility written into it to begin such a project.

If the changes are passed by Commissioners at a future date, tiny homes and yurts would also be allowed in outdoor RV resorts.

