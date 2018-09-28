Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Hi Bob,

My wife and I are nudists and we are joining the (winter) seasonal RV crowd. We have a home at a nudist resort and stay there during the summer. What are some of the opportunities for nudist campers to boondock on public lands? Are there designated areas for nudist campers in the BLM or LTVA dispersed camping areas? We have camped at nude campground resorts in our RV, but they are typically double the rate of a “textile” RV campground. —Ken



Hi Ken,

Nudism is mostly a local concern and you are likely to find more nudist camping options in parts of the West than in the more conservative parts of the country. The West also has millions of acres of wide-open lands managed by the BLM and Forest Service with plenty of dispersed (boondocking) campsites as close to or as far away from other campers as you want to be, where you can go nude without repercussions. The closer you camp to other non-nudist campers or to organized textile (a term used by nudists to describe someone wearing clothes) campgrounds, the more you are likely to find push back.

I have often encountered nudist campers and hikers in the many desert boondocking locations where I have boondocked and never heard complaints from other boondockers. But you might consider joining the American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR), which is a source for all information regarding nudist recreation and camping – including where to find nudist campsites around the country and especially in the Southwest.

