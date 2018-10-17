Oregon city to allow regulated car camping in specified parking lots

The Beaverton [Oregon] City Council moves a step closer to regulated overnight “car” camping in designated parking lots with sanitation and trash disposal facilities, reports KOIN.

The Council approved the ordinance Oct. 9, about three months after the council voted 4-1 to ban overnight car camping in streets and the public right of way. But nothing further will happen until Mayor Denny Doyle proposes specific rules, and the council ratifies them to carry out the ordinance.

The new ordinance is modeled on a program that Eugene has had since 1998, when that city and St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County set up a program for regulated use of parking lots of participating businesses, churches and public agencies. Springfield and Lane County have since authorized similar programs.

Eugene’s program limits each lot to six vehicles overnight (St. Vincent de Paul screens campers), and participating property owners must allow access to sanitation and trash disposal facilities. St. Vincent de Paul provides sanitation at no cost.

Councilor Marc San Soucie said Beaverton will ensure similar restrictions in its program. “This is not carte blanche for anybody to camp in a commercial parking lot at any time,” he said. “Nor can the owner of a commercial parking lot allow people to camp at any time. They have to be part of a program administered by the city. I just want to call attention to that.”

San Soucie said he was responding to a comment made by Karen Matson at the Oct. 2 council meeting. “I think you open the door to allow that kind of thing to happen in our city,” Matson said then. “I don’t think it’s our job to solve that problem. I think there is a bigger topic to address.”

The ordinance bans camping in the public right of way — camping is defined as setting up a temporary place to live — but requires police to issue a 72-hour written warning for a first offense. If a person has received a city ticket for violation of the ban police would be authorized to tow vehicles only within 30 days of the current violation.

Maximum penalties are a $100 fine and 30 days in jail.

The ordinance enables police to order cleanups of illegal campsites and store personal belongings for at least 30 days unless items are unsanitary or hazardous. Police can keep weapons, drug paraphernalia, and items that appear to be stolen or are evidence of a crime.