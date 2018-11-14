Oregon couple loses uninsured motorhome and all their possessions in fire

A La Pine, Oregon, couple loses their motorhome and all their possessions after a fire that broke out in the engine compartment destroyed the RV which was not insured reports KTVZ News.

The American Red Cross and others are assisting the couple Saturday night at the Wickiup Junction gas station where the fire happened, officials said.

A La Pine Rural Fire Protection District engine crew and a duty officer responded around 8:20 p.m. to the reported fire at the gas station, located at Burgess Road and Highway 97, Captain Fred Franklin said.

Crews arrived to find the RV in the parking area fully ablaze and fire extending to nearby trees and a wooden fence, Franklin said. Crews quickly put out the fire, then spent nearly 90 minutes overhauling the smoldering remains.

The couple said they bought the motorhome in July but had been having trouble keeping it running, Franklin said. They were previously staying in it parked at Gordy’s Truck Stop in La Pine but recently had it towed to Wickiup Junction, where they had been working to repair the vehicle.

They had been trying to get the motorhome started when the fire broke out in the engine compartment and extended to the passenger area, Franklin said. The owners and a gas station worker tried to put out the flames with several fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful.

No one was injured but the owners said the motorhome wasn’t insured and all of their belongings were inside. They had no other available housing.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies assisted the couple to the Calvary Chapel Warming Center.

The American Red Cross said disaster responders provided resources to help address their immediate basic needs such as temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits with toiletry items, information about recovery services, and health and mental health services.