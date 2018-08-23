Oregon State Parks offers discounts on Sep. and Oct. RV campsites

Oregon Parks and Rec is hoping to drum up business for the Fall season by offering discounts on electrical and full-hookup RV campsites in September and October. This special pilot program is now available at selected state parks reports Patch. Campers will be able to apply a special online code to receive a $7 discount off the nightly RV campsite rate, bringing the current rate from $24-33 down to $17-26. From Sept. 4-30, the discount can apply to reservations made for Sunday through and including Thursday nights. From Oct. 1–31, the discount is valid all days of the week.

Only reservations made online on or after Aug. 22 are eligible for the discounted rate. Campers must use a special code at checkout—FallFun7—to receive the discount. For more information and to start the reservation process, campers can go online.

The discount is available at these parks: September —Farewell Bend State Recreation Area near Ontario —Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park near Florence —Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area near Crater Lake —L.L. Stub Stewart State Park west of Portland —Viento State Park east of Cascade Locks —William M. Tugman State Park south of Reedsport October —Champoeg State Heritage Area near Newberg —Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area east of Pendleton —Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park —L.L. Stub Stewart State Park —Milo McIver State Park near Estacada —Prineville Reservoir State Park south of Prineville —South Beach State Park near Newport —Viento State Park Chris Havel.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) associate director, says the discount is a test meant to see if price can encourage campers to explore different parks and to keep the outdoors affordable. This is only a limited trial program, but if it works the discounted program could continue.