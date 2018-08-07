Oregonians warned of excessive heat and wildfire smoke

Aug. 6, 2018 – If the excessive heat warning that has been issued for the North Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge isn’t enough to make Portlanders uncomfortable, on top of that, smoke from Southern Oregon and Northern California wildfires will likely waft into the region all week as well. This will result in hazy skies over the area for much of the upcoming week, reports Willamette Week.

The National Weather Service warns that Tuesday through Thursday temperatures are expected to reach 98 to 103 degrees. The warning is valid from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Hot, dry summers have made for increasingly massive wildfires along the West Coast. In Oregon, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 16 fires burning roughly 151,603 acres.

The agency warns that the Pacific Northwest is at “above normal” risk for wildfires in the coming months.