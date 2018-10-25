Owner vs. town code: Is it a tiny house, or a ‘custom travel trailer?’

Tiny homes are gaining popularity but are also challenging local building codes and bringing owners and officials into squabbles such as this one in New York State.

The town of Queensbury believes the small structure that has been sitting on property off Brayton Road, on the east shore of Lake George, is a “tiny house” that was put on the property without the proper town permits. That led to the town Building & Codes Office filing a series of code violation complaints against the owners reports the Post Star.

But the owners, and neighbors who allowed the structure to be placed on their property amid town code enforcement actions, responded with a lawsuit in recent weeks that claims the town has overstepped its bounds.

That lawsuit came after town officials sought court intervention to have the 1.5-story, wheeled building removed, an effort that led to a ruling Tuesday from state Supreme Court Justice Robert Muller finding that the owners did violate town code, and directing them to “dismantle” or remove the building from the town within 45 days.

The owners’ lawsuit claims the town did not have jurisdiction and its actions are “without rational basis,” as the building is on wheels and is not connected to septic, water or electric utilities. Town officials, though, claimed it had a water source and was hooked into a septic system at one point.

“The director appears to be looking for a conflict by thwarting all of the Coughtrys’ plans to come into compliance with town code,” the lawsuit states.

The Coughtrys claim the structure was built to replace a 42-foot travel trailer that had been on the Coughtry property for years, which had been removed before the new “custom” recreational vehicle was built.

But David Hatin, the town’s director of buildings and codes, in court records called it an “illegal structure on a boat trailer,” and warned that fines of up to $950 a day could be imposed if it was not removed from the property.

The plaintiffs also asked that the town Zoning Board of Appeals review the issue, but a lawyer for the town said that review was not applicable.

“It appears the owners are trying to skirt the Town Code by building the structure on a trailer,” Strough said.

Lawyer John Aspland, who along with lawyer Michael Crowe is defending the town, said the town “is simply trying to enforce New York State Uniform Building Code, which it has been charged with doing by the State Legislature.”