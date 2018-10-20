Pa. State Parks adding free EV and hybrid charging stations

Pennsylvania State Parks will soon offer free charging stations for electric and hybrid vehicles as part of an effort by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to reduce its carbon footprint and better serve park visitors. reported WHYY.

The vision of the founding Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary was to have a state park within 25 miles of every Pennsylvanian.

“So this light bulb went off in our heads like, ‘Wow, that’s a grid,” Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource said. “All these electric vehicles go more than 25 miles, but that provides a known grid across the state.”

Out of the state’s 67 counties, 33 will have a charging station.

Typical charging pedestals cost $5,000 and can serve two cars. The project is funded by Volkswagen’s settlement with the EPA over emissions violations.

The Keystone State’s portion is administered by state Department of Environmental Protection through a competitive application process.

The car-charging stations are part of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ green and sustainability initiative that also includes LEED-certified buildings and using solar energy throughout its 121 state parks and 20 forest districts. The conservation agency is also focused on increasing its electric or hybrid options among its fleet of 1,600 vehicles and enhancing public transportation access to state parks.

Pedestals also have been installed at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County and Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County.

Installation of nearly 40 other free charging stations throughout the state is expected by 2020.