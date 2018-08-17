Page two of editor’s remarks for Issue 859

Hello,

Welcome to page two of my opening remarks for Issue 859.

First, Gail and I are back in Seattle for awhile after a three-week drive from near Madison, Wisconsin, where we stayed two months. We had our first staff meeting yesterday to better plot RVtravel.com’s course for the weeks and months ahead. Our current projects will take us well into 2019 to complete. There are only so many hours in the day, and our small staff simply can’t immediately get onto every project full steam.

Here are the projects we are working on:

•Launch our new reader forum this month.

•Redesign the RVtravel.com website to make it more readable.

•Launch RVelectricity.com, which will be edited by Mike Sokol. Development is well on its way but we have some loose ends that may take us a month or two to complete considering we have so many other things on our plate.

• Finish up organizing our Stray Voltage Patrol, where some of our readers will test RV park pedestals across the country to determine if the electric hookups are safe and not dangerously miswired. So far, 130 readers have signed up to participate. You can learn more and signup here.

•Continue to promote our idea of a chain of inexpensive overnight stops for RVers, where electricity is provided. This is a big project and it’s doubtful we can do it ourselves, but we know it must happen to accommodate RVers with rigs that are electric-dependent as well as other RVers who can’t find a place to stay for the night, or who can’t afford to pay $50 to just sleep 8 hours and move on. Also, more Walmarts every week are banning overnight stays in their parking lots, creating a problem for many RVers. We will continue to try to stir interest in this project: It’s a great opportunity for a visionary businessman.

•Find new ways to educate RV buyers about the right and wrong ways to buy. I am working on two books that will help. Although we have posted NewRVer.com, where we can do the most good, we have not yet had time to develop it into a valuable resource. We will continue to harp on our displeasure with Camping World for pushing 20-year loans on cheap RVs.

•Continue to pester RV industry leaders to do a better job of building their RVs. Too much junk is being turned out, and too many RVers are waiting weeks, even months, for the defects on their just-purchased RVs to be repaired before the RV can be used. We have just posted a page where we list as many resources as we can find to help RVers get their complaints in front of RV executives. And if they won’t respond we have lemon lawyers to refer them to. Our belief is that if we make enough noise, the industry will be forced to do something. So far, we’re barely creating a whisper, but that MUST and WILL change!

•Do more for our members, those readers who have voluntarily subscribed to RVtravel.com. We must do more to show them how much we appreciate them, and that will mean special newsletters, videos, and access to content not available to non-members. Serving our supporters properly is at the top of our priorities. It is only because of their generosity that we are able to undertake many of our important projects. Yes, advertising helps, but it’s not enough. If you are not yet a member, please check out the many options.

* * *

Meet us at Hershey. If you plan to attend the big Hershey RV Show, September 12-16, consider coming Thursday to join some of our staff in the Locker Room at 11:30 a.m. Gail and I will be there along with the RV Doc Gary Bunzer and electricity expert Mike Sokol. Get tickets to the show in advance to save time in line. Both Gary and Mike will conduct daily seminars.

* * *

We continue to seek a part-time, freelance news writer. He or she must have excellent journalism skills, deadline writing experience and a good knowledge of RVing. Contact me at chuck@rvtravel.com if you are interested. Please do not apply if you do not have this level of experience.