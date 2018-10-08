Pepper spray released at campground sends one to hospital

Texas State Police responding to a “possible Mass Casualty Hazardous Materials incident” at Cozy Hills Campground on Sunday resulted in six people “evaluated” and one taken to a hospital after “a release of pepper spray,” according to the Bantam Fire Company’s Facebook page and reported by the Houston Chronicle.

A dispatcher with Litchfield County Dispatch said pepper spray was diffused at the campground, but she did not know how many people were affected.

A woman who answered the phone at the campground directed questions to state police.

Bantam Fire Company said several of its ambulances as well as Litchfield Fire Rescue 5 and Washington EMS were on scene.