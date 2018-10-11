Pitched wants to be the Airbnb of camping

The limited number of campsites and an increasing number of RVs on the road has tempted another startup to come up with alternative ways to camp. The Ontario, Canada-based Pitched, modeled after Airbnb, has a business model that allows Canadian property owners to rent their land to travelers looking for unique, affordable places to set up camp, reports phocuswire.com.

Canada is known for its natural beauty, yet there is a severe shortage of campsites, which has led to overcrowded, noisy and an often unnatural camping experience. Pitched takes aim at this industry, with a mission to disrupt the way people go camping in Canada. Offering unique camping experiences, from farms to forests, vineyards to islands, Pitched is revolutionizing the entire camping experience from discovery to campfire.

Matching campers with hosts is based on a shared passion, be it motorcycling, cycle touring, agri-tourism, or culinary experiences. Hosts have a story to tell, and the campers want to hear it.

Traditionally, the campsite reservation process in Canada is archaic. Pitched aims to simplify the process and allow campers to find campsites based on their “perfect camping experience.” They can then immediately reserve and pay for a campsite, camping equipment rental and chat directly with the host to make final arrangements. After the camping trip, both the host and the camper are able to peer review to fuel Pitched’s recommendations engine and provide social proof to other campers and hosts.

