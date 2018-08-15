Police arrest drunken man with AR-15 in PA campground

A drunken young man with an AR-15 in a campground is something none of us wants to encounter. And when two Woodward Camp employees asked him to leave, the 21-year-old man fired three shots into a field, according to state police at Rockview, PA, as reported by the Centre Daily Times.

The young man, Justin Bradley, confronted the two employees on Saturday; the employees asked him to leave because of known past issues. Bradley became upset and left in his black 2018 Ford Focus, but not before firing three shots into a tree line, according to police.

Two troopers found Bradley in a tent alongside an AR-15, which had a magazine with multiple XM855 rounds, according to police. He allegedly had glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and appeared highly intoxicated.

Police said Bradley admitted to firing three shots from the AR-15, but claimed it was into a tree line and was target practice.

Bradley is charged with one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, who denied him bail because he attempted to kill himself.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.