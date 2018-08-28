Police chase RV from Lake Tahoe – but the motorhome kept going

Law enforcement officers chased a large RV from the Lake Tahoe area, over a mountain pass, through Carson City, and into Douglas County late Sunday, according to the Carson City and Douglas County sheriff’s offices.

The RV was chased by more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles down a dark road, listing to the right and spraying a shower of sparks from its right wheels, which all appear to have been flattened. The deputies attempted to pull the 1997 Airstream over but the motorhome accelerated to speeds up to 80 mph, often crossing the double yellow line, reported the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Deputies attempted to stop the RV with a set of spike strips near the Highway 50 and U.S. Route 395 intersection – but the motorhome kept going.

They again attempted to disable the RV with spike strips while it traveled southbound on U.S. 395 at about the Highway 88 intersection – but the motorhome kept going.

Both sets of spike strips were successful, according to the sheriff’s office – but the motorhome kept going.

The motorhome then swerved around a roadblock and over a curb in the town of Minden, evaded a second roadblock farther down the road, nearly hitting two deputies who were on foot – but the motorhome kept going.

The chase eventually ended when Christopher Debastiani, of Alturas, California, crashed the RV into a building in Gardnerville – where the motorhome finally stopped going. Debastiani was taken into custody and booked under eleven separate charges ranging from assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and driving under the influence of drugs to failure to maintain a lane.

Debastiani’s bail is set at $102,082.