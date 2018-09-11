Police investigating Florida RVer found dead in fifth-wheel

Mystery surrounds circumstances of a man found dead in an RV in the southeast section of Palm Bay, Florida, Monday just after 11 a.m., clickOrlando.com reported.

Police responded to the area near 9400 Babcock Street, where 46-year-old Casey Dawayne Cheney was found in a fifth-wheel trailer parked near a cow pasture.

A large police presence could be seen on the rural stretch of Babcock Street just south of Micco Road as detectives scoured the parked trailer and the area surrounding it collecting evidence.

Bland said police are treating the case as a suspicious death investigation and they will be working to determine the exact circumstances that led to Cheney’s death.

Cheney may have been working out of the parked RV, which was being searched Monday afternoon by detectives. Police believe he may have been buying saw palmetto berries from a roadside tent.

Saw palmetto berries are picked during the late summer and early fall months in Florida. The extract from ripe berries is used in the United States as a food supplement.

Although initial calls to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office indicated Cheney had been shot, Bland would not confirm his cause of death pending further investigation. An autopsy will be performed Tuesday, Bland said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

Further information from police was not available Monday afternoon.