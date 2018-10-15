Police recover trailer stolen from Carr Fire evacuees. Culprit in slammer.

Investigators recovered a travel trailer and other items from a trailer that was stolen from a family fleeing the devastating Carr Fire in Northern California in August. They also found the thief, who will now be spending the next five years in prison.

The Shasta County district attorney’s office says 20-year-old David Fuentes was sentenced Wednesday for burglary, unlawfully taking a vehicle, looting, and probation violation, reports The Washington Times.

Authorities say Fuentes stole a travel trailer belonging to Megan and Zach Bonnin of Shasta and their three children. The family had packed it with photos, a child’s treasured baseball jersey, and other sentimental items after evacuating in late July because of the Carr Fire.

The trailer was stolen from a family friend’s property and later found in some woods.

The Bonnin home survived the fire, which killed eight people and destroyed nearly 1,100 homes.