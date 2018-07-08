Popular Oregon resort and RV park to close

One of Oregon’s biggest resorts is set to close this summer and 146 employees will lose their jobs.

The Kah-nee-ta Resort & Spa sits on the land of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs about two hours from Portland, Oregon. It notified the state Friday that it plans to close, with employee layoffs beginning Sept 5.

The resort is north of Madras along state route 8. It’s been a popular tourist destination for decades. Along with the layoffs will come the closure of the resort, which includes a lodge, spa, hotel and 51-space RV park.

Interim manager Mary Kay Williams wrote that the decision to close came as the “the resort cannot continue operating below a self-sustaining level.”

According to a tribal newsletter from last fall, AV Northwest had planned to invest $17 million in the resort to bring it back up to par. The company was set to sign a 25-year lease with the tribes to run the resort. It’s not clear if that lease was ever signed or if any investments were made.

SOURCE: Portland Business Journal