Preparing for and filing a tire failure complaint and claim

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Following are the steps you need to take ahead of time to be prepared in case of tire failure, as well as how to file a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a claim for possible compensation in the event of tire failure. 1. Be sure you have the full DOT serial number for each tire written down somewhere.

2. With ANY failure, other than puncture or valve failure, you should file a complaint with NHTSA. They need the FULL DOT serial.

3. Take pictures in full sun, close enough so only half the tire fills the frame. Ten feet away under the RV just isn’t useful. Get tread, sidewall failed area, and non-failed area. Make sure the pictures are IN FOCUS and at the highest quality possible for your camera.

4. Let NHTSA know you have pictures when you file your complaint.

5. Contact the tire dealer, RV dealer and RV manufacturer of the failure and the NHTSA complaint number.

6. KEEP THE FAILED TIRE. The tire company may be willing to compensate you but you must have the failed tire. Carry an heavy-duty trash bag if you must. A folded trash bag doesn’t take space and is only a few ounces weight. No tire = no possible compensation.

Note: I have posts and video on how trailer owners, Class B and Class C owners can inspect your own tires each year for belt/tread separations. Running a TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) will give you an advanced warning on Run Low Flex Failure.

Having the actual scale load on each tire as covered in the owner’s manual will help substantiate your claim. Always run the tire pressure on the tire sidewall for your CIP (cold inflation pressure) if you are pulling a trailer. Motorhome owners need a scale weight printout and a copy of tire load tables.

IMO, if you don’t do all of the above I am not interested in hearing your complaints.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net.