Proposed bipartisan bills to expand recreation on public lands

Tue Aug 7, 2018. Expanded recreation opportunities on federal lands could be in store for RVers in the near future if bipartisan Senate and House bills pass. This could mean more public land open to dispersed camping as well as other recreation choices.

On Advocacy Day, more than 120 members of the RV industry asked members of Congress to support the bipartisan Recreation Not Red-Tape Act (S. 1633 and H.R. 3400) reports RV News.

While the House bill has passed full committee and is ready for a floor vote, the Senate bill has been referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and is still awaiting action.

RVIA is asking members to support, through the RV Action Center, the Recreation Not Red-Tape Act to improve the outdoor recreation experiences of RVers nationwide and ensure that the more than 10 million families who own RVs can experience America’s public lands.

Currently, RVers increasingly face overcrowding and reduced access to federal lands, RVIA says. Outdoor recreation is the number one economic driver on federal lands, and the economy of many rural communities as well as the nation’s greatly benefit from the outdoor recreation industry.

The RNR Act will make recreation a priority on federal lands by removing barriers to outdoor recreation experiences and make it easier for more Americans and international visitors to enjoy America’s public lands and waters.

Of interest to the RV industry, this bill extends the recreation season to help with campground overcrowding and promote healthy recreation experiences.