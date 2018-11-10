You are here

Rate your Winnebago View motorhome

Chuck Woodbury

In this new feature, we ask RVtravel.com readers to rate their RVs — their overall satisfaction with the vehicle.

Winnebago ViewWe ask on all surveys to respond only if you own such a vehicle, and that the model is no older than six years. The idea is to provide a resource for buyers about how owners of a particular vehicle feel about it.

If you do not own a Winnebago View, to see the results without voting click the bottom left corner of the poll question where it says “View results.” Be sure to check back later as the number of votes increases.

Please leave a comment to provide insights into your opinion of the RV.

And please consider joining the Facebook group RV Advice, where prospective RV buyers can discuss with veteran RVers about an RV they are considering buying.

Previous polls: Thor Ace motorghomeKeystone Montana Fifth WheelJayco Jay Flight trailer.

Related

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.