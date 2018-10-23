Remote-control pop-up camper grows into a breezy cabana

On the road, the iCamp trailer from Dutch company Udo Camp rides as a flat trailer and looks like the rear end of a sporty coupe, but in camp, the electric pop-up rises to an 8-foot tall shelter that sleeps and feeds up to four people explains New Atlas.

While it packs some curvy automotive styling in tow form, the iCamp is conversely quite boxy in expanded camper form. The length of the slender 14.4-ft body eliminates the need for the extension rooms seen on many pop-up trailers, allowing the walls to rise straight up and create a large living box with 6.6 ft of standing room inside.

The iCamp’s electrically actuated roof rises in under 30 seconds at the push of a remote control button. Beyond that, set-up entails dropping down the interior cabinets near the ceiling and arranging the interior furniture and cushions as desired for day or night use.

Once inside, the fabric panels on the entrance wall roll up to leave the entire front completely open or covered only by mosquito netting. Large screen windows on every other side further increase ventilation, as does the air-permeable (but weatherproof) TenCate fabric. In bad weather, campers can batten down the hatches, ensuring the entire space is protected by wall fabric.

The iCamp interior looks simple but comfy, filled out with a 6+2 seating arrangement with a main wraparound sofa and a daybed/lounge. The former sweeps around the two-panel table providing plenty of space to eat, work, chat and play games. At night, the tabletops drop down to serve as part of the convertible 64 x 78-in bed, sleeping two adults. The longitudinal bed orientation lets each sleeper get up and access the door freely, without having to roll over the other.

The other side of the tent houses a second bed measuring up to 77.5 x 43-in (197 x 110 cm), with a little extra length on one side created by the slight pop-out nook built into the rear of the tent. Udo says the second bed is best for an adult and child or two children, making the iCamp perfectly suited for a family of four.

