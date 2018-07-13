Rhino Heavy-Duty Portable RV Tote Tank is odor- and leak-free

The Camco 39000 Rhino Heavy-Duty 15-Gallon Portable Waste Holding Tank is constructed of extremely durable blow-molded, UV-stabilized HDPE that won’t leak or deteriorate in the sun. The ready-to-use kit includes everything needed to transport waste from your RV or trailer to a dump station when you’re parked too far away for an RV sewer hose.

The kit includes accessories to clean, maintain and store the tote tank when not in use. Large, heavy-duty, no-flat wheels with bearings make transporting the tow tank smooth and effortless. Removable steel tow adapter allows you to easily roll the tote tank as you would with a suitcase or luggage. You can also transport it by towing it slowly behind a golf cart or truck.

Features:

Ready-to-use kit includes everything needed to transport waste from your RV or trailer to a dump station.

Large, heavy-duty, no-flat wheels with bearings make transporting the tow tank smooth and effortless.

The low drain hole ensures that the tote tank empties completely, and the smooth interior is easy to clean via the integrated tank rinse.

The integrated ladder hook can sturdily clamp on to RV or camper ladder when not in use and the body of the tote tank features grooves to securely strap it in place.

Constructed of extremely durable blow-molded, UV-stabilized HDPE that won’t leak or deteriorate in the sun.

