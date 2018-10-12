Rid your RV of ants and keep them out

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

Hi Bob,

We just stayed at an RV campground in East Texas this week and there has been a lot of rain in that area. They have had a severe problem with fire ants. After parking our travel trailer, a large ant mound appeared around the tongue jack stand. I think that is how they got into the trailer. We have put out a lot of bait traps, but they don’t appear to be attracting the ants. Any suggestions about how to get rid of these pests? —Ronnie

Hi Ronnie,

This is a dual problem. First, keeping the ants outside, preventing them from coming in; and Second, killing those that are inside (or preferably providing bait for them to carry back to and annihilate the nest). To keep them out, set up barrier lines between the nest and the entry points into your RV. Use a chlorine cleanser (like Comet) and put a circle around the entry points (wheels, jacks, tongue jack stand, steps, etc.) that they will not cross. Refresh as necessary (after wind or rain washes the powder away). This will prevent them from leaving their scent trail to the food source inside to all the other ants in the nest.

The ones inside will be searching for food to take back to the nest, so the first step is to block them from ALL sources of food (crumbs, spills, garbage cans, etc.). Clean your kitchen and cupboard areas thoroughly. Make sure there are no open or bulk containers of food that the ants can get into. Place bait, such as a mixture of equal parts of baking soda and sugar, where you see a column of ants. The sugar will attract them and the baking soda will kill them when they take it back to the nest. I have also sprayed Raid Ant & Roach Barrier around access points, which instantly kills them but also sets up a barrier they will not cross.

Some methods don’t always work in all locations or at all times of the year, so if these ideas don’t work try a mixture of vinegar and water or a soapy water solution as barriers. And if you haven’t moved your trailer to another campsite you might want to do that first. Good luck.

Read more about boondocking at my BoondockBob’s Blog.

Check out my Kindle e-books about boondocking at Amazon.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

##RVT867