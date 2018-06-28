Road & Home enters RV replacement parts scene

June 28, 2018 (Cranbury, NJ) – Road & Home™ has debuted a collection of repair and replacement parts for RVs and mobile homes. The new line of do-it-yourself, after-market accessories includes key items for plumbing, electrical, and hardware repairs that have been designed for DIY repairs.



In the past, RV and mobile homeowners had to shop for parts from many different retailers, often making modifications on parts designed for traditional homes. With Road & Home products, the essentials are all in one place. This new line includes quality items for electrical hookups, waste removal accessories and plumbing replacement fixtures.

“We understand that RV or mobile home owners expect the comfort of a traditional home, however the specifications for parts are certainly different,” said Andrew Gross, Category Director for Road & Home. “With the new Road & Home line of products, we’ve taken the time to identify the specific needs of these unique living spaces and developed a selection of products tailored to fit their needs.”

In addition to the launch of the brand and the comprehensive product line, Road & Home has also kicked off a “Ready for the Road” campaign that features an easy-to-download checklist to help RV owners identify important repair and replacement items to bring along when they head out on their adventures. “With repeated use, parts in RVs can break down and become unusable. This checklist identifies parts that are essential to have ‘on hand’ to ensure a comfortable RVing experience,” said Gross. “It is important to have extra parts on hand since without them RV owners cannot enjoy the comforts of their home on wheels.”

The “Ready for the Road” checklist is available for review and download at roadandhome.com. Visitors to the site will also find a complete overview of all the products with part specifications and quick links for where to buy.

Products retail from $1.49 to $64.99 and are available at Lowes.com as well as select Lowe’s and Menards stores. The entire line is also available on Amazon.com.

SOURCE: Road & Home news release.