Roadtrek Class B motorhomes recalled for brake line issue

Erwin Hymer Group North America is recalling certain 2015-2018 Roadtrek Zion motorhomes equipped with a side-facing sofa. While being installed, the sofa may have damaged the vehicle’s rear brake line, possibly reducing braking performance. As such, the RVs fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 105, “Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems,” and number 106, “Brake Hoses.”

Damage to the rear brake line can increase the distance needed to stop a vehicle increasing the risk of a crash.

Erwin Hymer will notify owners, and dealers will replace the brake lines and the sofa bolts, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in September 2018. Owners may contact Erwin Hymer customer service at 1-800-663-0066. Erwin Hymer’s number for this recall is 2018-0012.