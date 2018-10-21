Rock Island campground taken over by 70 witches

Though Halloween is still a few days off, it was not too early for witches to take over the Rock Island Illinois KOA campground on Saturday, as more than 70 women dressed as witches went trick or treating through the campground to encourage female empowerment.

The women are a part of Sisters on the Fly, the largest women’s organization in the country with a focus on outdoor activities, reports KQAD.

“Women are learning how to fish,” Sisters on the Fly member Pam Fisher said. “They learn how to horseback ride, how to camp, how to pull a trailer. It’s all about women empowerment, with adventures and fun along the way.”

The organization has 13,000 members across the country, with more than 100 in Illinois and Iowa. The women celebrated their “I love fall camping” event by dressing up as “witchy women” and celebrating Halloween. They decorated their vintage campers and trick or treated around the campsite.

“It’s just fun because we’re wild and crazy and we just do whatever the heck we want,” Fisher said. Fisher said you don’t have to enjoy camping or fishing to join the organization. She says it’s all about being independent.

“A lot of these gals haven’t been able to be independent,” Fisher said. “It’s really neat to watch them grow and get confident.”