RV and RV-related recalls for August 2018

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for August 2018 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Entegra Odyssey, Qwest, Aspire, Insignia, Anthem and Cornerstone motorhomes. The Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) label incorrectly overstates the cargo capacity, potentially causing the vehicle to be overloaded. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 120, “Wheels and Rims – Other than Passenger Cars.” An overloaded vehicle has an increased risk of a crash. Entegra will notify owners, and will provided a corrected CCC label, free of charge. The recall began on August 22, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903405.

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2019 Entegra Emblem and Vision motorhomes. When traveling at highway speeds, the windshield wiper arms may lift away from the windshield when the wiper speed setting is on high, decreasing the wiper’s ability to clear the windshield. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.” The driver’s reduced visibility can increase the risk of a crash. Entegra has notified owners, and dealers will replace the wiper system, free of charge. The recall began on July 30, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903403.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016 Forest River Forester, 2014-2016 Forest River Sunseeker and Coachmen Leprechaun, 2014 Coachmen Concord, and 2014-2017 Coachmen Freelander vehicles, built on Chevrolet chassis and equipped with power windows. Liquid may leak into the driver’s power window switch and cause corrosion, resulting in high electrical resistance. High electrical resistance can increase the risk of a fire. Forest River has notified owners, and Chevrolet dealers will replace the driver side window switch, free of charge. The recall began July 24, 2018. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-630-2438, Forest River Forester and Sunseeker at 1-574-206-7600, Coachmen Concord, Freelander, and Leprechaun customer service at 1-574-825-8602. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0781.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Forest River Wildwood, and 2016-2019 Forest River Salem recreational trailers. The outside auxiliary shower faucet cover may cover the water heater exhaust panel when opened. The covered water heater exhaust panel could increase the risk of injury. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will install a replacement outside shower, free of charge. The recall began on July 24, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-3167. Forest River’s number for this recall is 44-0762.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Forest River Rockwood and Flagstaff trailers. The inner wheel bearings may seize, which can cause the trailer wheels to lock up. If a wheel locks up, there would be an increased risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the inner wheel bearings, free of charge. The recall began on August 13, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-4053. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10-0786.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup recreational trailers, models CKTR15SW-D, CKTR16BHS-D, CKTR16FQ-D, CKTR18RJB-D and CKTR18TO-D. These trailers have single propane bottle brackets with two mounting legs that may break at the mounting point. If the LP bottle ring bracket breaks, the propane cylinder may detach from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury or crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the LP bottle ring bracket, free of charge. The recall began August 17, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 17D-0805.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Palomino hardside truck campers. The Federal Placard incorrectly states the dry weight as 1,591 lbs., when the correct dry weight is 2,405 lbs. This error may result in the vehicle being overloaded. An overloaded vehicle may have reduced handling performance, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect Federal Placard with a corrected Placard, free of charge. The recall began on July 23, 2018. Owners may contact Palomino customer service at 1-269-432-3246. Forest River’s number for this recall is 400-0783.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Prime Time Crusader fifth-wheel recreational trailers, model CSF315RST. The Federal Placard on these vehicles indicate that the axles have a weight capacity of 6,000 lbs., however, their actual capacity is 5,100 lbs. The incorrect Federal Placard may result in the axles being overloaded, causing a loss of control, and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and will provide replacement Federal Placards, free of charge. The recall began on July 30, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0801.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2018 Heartland Sundance XLT TT recreational trailers. These vehicles may have been incorrectly equipped with Load Range C tires instead of Load Range D tires. Overloading the tires may result in tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires with ones of the correct load rating, free of charge. The recall began on August 21, 2018. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.39.

Jayco Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2018 Jayco Octane travel trailers, models VH and VF, equipped with an optional generator. During production, the generator exhaust pipe may not have been installed, allowing the generator’s exhaust to enter the trailer. If exhaust were to enter the trailer, it can increase the risk of injury. Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will install any missing generator exhaust pipes, free of charge. The recall began on July 24, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901406.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Jayco Alante, Precept, Seneca, Redhawk, and Melbourne motorhomes. The Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) label incorrectly overstates the cargo capacity, potentially causing the vehicle to be overloaded. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 120, “Wheels and Rims – Other than Passenger Cars.” An overloaded vehicle has an increased risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners, and will provided a corrected CCC label, free of charge. The recall began on August 22, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903405.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019 Jayco Alante and Precept motorhomes. When traveling at highway speeds, the windshield wiper arms may lift away from the windshield when the wiper speed setting is on high, decreasing the wiper’s ability to clear the windshield. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.” The driver’s reduced visibility can increase the risk of a crash. Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will replace the wiper system, free of charge. The recall began on July 30, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903403.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019 Jayco White Hawk recreational trailers. The screws that secure the ladder steps to the ladder rail may break, which can cause occupants to fall. If the ladder steps do not remain properly secured when stepped on, the user may fall, increasing the risk of injury. Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will replace the #8 screws with heavier #10 screws, free of charge. The recall began on July 30, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901404.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Dutchmen Aerolite trailers. The trailer has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 9,680 lbs., however, the safety chains are rated at 7,600 lbs. The lower rated safety chains may fail if the trailer detaches from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 7,600 lb. rated chains with 11,700 lb. rated chains, free of charge. The recall began August 16, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-326.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Dutchmen Aerolite recreational trailers, models 2133RB and 2423BH. The Federal Certification Label incorrectly indicates a rim size of 14X5.5J when the correct rim size is 14X5J. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification,” and can create a safety risk. The incorrect rim designation on the label can cause the operator to replace the rim with an incorrect rim size, increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Certification Label with a corrected label, free of charge. The recall began on August 2, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-325.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019 Keystone Summerland recreational trailers, models 1800BH, 1760BH, 1750RD. These trailers have single propane bottle brackets with two mounting legs that may break at the mounting point. If the LP bottle ring bracket breaks, the propane cylinder may detach from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury or crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing LP bottle ring mounting bracket with a 3-legged bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-328.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019 Keystone Summerland recreational trailers, model 2020QB. The Federal Identification Label on these vehicles may indicate an incorrect tire rim size of 15X6, when the correct rim size is 15X5. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification,” and can create a safety risk. The incorrect rim designation on the label can cause the operator to replace the rim with an incorrect rim size, increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect Federal label with a corrected label, free of charge. The recall began on July 11, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-324.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2018-2019 KZRV Sportsmen recreational trailers. Propane gas may leak at the back of the outside kitchen cooktop. A gas leak at the outside kitchen cooktop can increase the risk of a fire. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-005.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2018 Newmar Bay Star, King Aire, London Aire, Mountain Aire, Bay Star Sport, Canyon Star, Dutch Star, Essex, New Aire, Ventana LE, and Ventana motorhomes. When the ignition key is in the off/accessory position and the battery disconnect is on, the slide-out rooms on these vehicles may move in or out unexpectedly. If the slide-out room moves unexpectedly, it can increase the risk of injury. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will replace the slide-out room controller, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 27, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2018 Thor Ace 27.2 recreational vehicles. The rubber liquid propane (LP) hose may sag and contact the tire in the wheel well. Contact with the tire may cause the LP hose to leak, increasing the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rubber LP hose and replace it as necessary. Dealers will install additional p-clamps or relocate the existing p-clamps to properly secure the hose, free of charge. The recall began on August 22, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000158.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Thor Outlaw motorhomes, model 29J. These vehicles were manufactured without the rear reflex reflectors, which can make the vehicle less visible to other drivers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Missing rear reflex reflectors can make the vehicle less visible to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install the missing reflectors, free of charge. The recall began on August 16, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC0000157.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2015-2017 RAM 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks equipped with a power locking tailgate and either a 5 foot, 7 inch or 6 foot, 4 inch bed. The tailgate actuator limiter tab may fracture and cause the tailgate to unlatch and open while driving. If the tailgate latch releases and the tailgate opens while driving, cargo may fall out, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will repair the vehicle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 14, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U74.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles. The front axle halfshafts may have been incorrectly assembled, preventing the shaft from being properly secured to the constant-velocity (CV) joint. If the axle shaft disengages from the CV joint, the vehicle will have a loss of drive or allow the vehicle to move while in the “Park” position. Either condition may increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the left or right halfshaft assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 14, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U80.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Jeep Cherokee all-wheel-drive vehicles. The bearing cage for the right front halfshaft assembly may not have been properly heat treated, possibly resulting in the bearing cage breaking and a potential halfshaft assembly failure. If the halfshaft bearing cage breaks, the halfshaft may not be able to transmit engine power, causing a loss of drive or it can allow the vehicle to move while in the “Park” position. Either condition may increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front right halfshaft assemblies, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 14, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U78.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Jeep Renegade, Compass and Grand Cherokee, RAM 1500 and Promaster, Fiat 500x, Dodge Journey, Challenger, Charger and Durango and Chrysler 300x vehicles, 2017-2018 Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town and Country vehicles and 2018-2019 Jeep Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica vehicles. The powertrain control module may be equipped with a voltage regulator chip in the circuit board that may fail, causing a stall or a no-start condition. A vehicle stall can increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the powertrain control module, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 28, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U87.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and Jeep Compass, 2018 Dodge Journey, and 2019 Jeep Cherokee vehicles. The rear brake caliper pistons on these vehicles may have an insufficient coating causing gas pockets to form, potentially reducing rear brake performance. A reduction of braking performance can increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will bleed the vehicle’s brake system, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 28, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U86.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019 Jeep Cherokee vehicles and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica non-hybrid vehicles. A component in the transmission may not have been welded properly, possibly causing the transmission to not transmit engine power to the wheels. If the transmission weld fails, the vehicle will stop moving, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transmission, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 14, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U85.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 Ford F53 stripped chassis vehicles equipped with 22.5 inch front wheels. The front wheel hub assembly may have wheel studs that were not properly heat treated. If a sufficient quantity of wheel studs break on one hub, vehicle handling could be affected, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace any suspect front wheel hub studs, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin August 13, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S21.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles with certain combinations of front-tire and gross-vehicle-weight option codes. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) may be incorrectly calibrated, causing the TPMS warning lamp to illuminate when tire pressure reaches 37 PSI, not 41 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 138, “Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.” If the low tire pressure telltale is not illuminated at the correct tire pressure, the driver may have less time to react to a low-tire-pressure situation, which could affect the driver’s ability to control the vehicle in certain situations and could increase the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will check that the PSI information on the remote control door lock receiver (RCDLR) and tire placard match, and if the information is different the RCDLR will be reprogrammed. This repair will be done free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 18255.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2007-2008 Nissan Versa sedan and Versa hatchback vehicles originally sold, or ever registered, in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The passenger air bag inflators may explode due to propellant degradation due to exposure to humidity and temperature cycling. If an inflator were to explode it may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall began July 25, 2018. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Note: The vehicles covered by this recall are in addition to those covered by recall 16V-349.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2019 Subaru Ascent vehicles. These vehicles may be missing spot welds on, or around, the B-Pillar, compromising vehicle strength. In the event of a crash, the missing spot welds may compromise the vehicle’s strength, increasing the risk of injury. Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the vehicle to check for missing spot welds. If the welds are missing, the vehicle will be replaced, free of charge. The recall began July 31, 2018. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru’s number for this recall is WTU-80.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Nothing significant to report this month.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

