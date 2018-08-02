RV and RV-related recalls for July 2018

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for July 2018 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Forest River Prime Time recreational trailers. The Federal Placard incorrectly states that the tire pressure should be 65PSI when the correct tire pressure is 80PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The incorrect tire information may cause the operator to underinflate the tire, leading to premature tire wear and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners and will provide a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 29, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0756.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Coachmen Chaparral, Chaparral Lite and Brookstone, and Shasta Phoenix recreational trailers. The liquid propane (LP) gas bottle ring on these trailers may not have a deep enough pierce punch to bind the metal strap, possibly resulting in the LP bottle detaching. If the LP bottle detaches while moving, it can increase the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install new LP bottle rings, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8360. Forest River’s number for this recall is 110-0738.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Prime Time recreational trailers. The stove is not isolated from the furnace return air, which potentially causes an inverted flame on the cooktop. The inverted stove top flame can cause the propane supply line to fail, increasing the risk of injury. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a panel to separate the stove top from the furnace return air feed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 29, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-3001. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0755.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Wildwood and Salem recreational trailers. The break-away safety switch may have been improperly wired such that it is not connected to a constant power source, thereby possibly preventing the trailer brakes from automatically applying if the trailer were to separate from the tow vehicle. If the trailer does not brake when it becomes detached from the tow vehicle, it can increase the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new wiring harness, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 4, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-4058. Forest River’s number for this recall is 69-0764.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Salem and Wildwood recreational trailers. These vehicles are equipped with an axle equalizer that can allow the axle to contact the chassis. If the axle contacts the chassis, it could result in axle failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will replace the axle equalizer kit with a taller equalizer kit, free of charge. The recall began on June 27, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-534-4058. Forest River’s number for this recall is 72-0753.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Forester and Sunseeker and Coachmen Leprechaun and Freelander motorhomes. The U-Bolts that secure the rear differential may not have been properly tightened, causing them to loosen over time and allowing the rear axles to shift. Loose rear axle assemblies can cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the U-Bolts and properly tighten or replace the U-Bolts, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on June 6, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service for Sunseeker and Forester vehicles at 1-574-206-7600, or Coachmen customer service for Freelander and Leprechaun vehicles at 1-574-825-8602. Forest River’s number for this recall is 105-0749.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Wildcat recreational trailers. These trailers were equipped with Load Range D tires instead of Load Range E tires. Using the trailer with underrated tires could result in tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the five tires and rims, free of charge. The recall began on June 27, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5410. Forest River’s number for this recall is 22-0750.

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Grand Design Solitude fifth-wheel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) gas line on the optional pull-out outside kitchen may contact the underside of the hot grill. Contact with the hot grill may result in a propane leak, increasing the risk of a fire. Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will re-route the LP gas line to prevent it from contacting the bottom of the grill, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 16, 2018. Owners may contact Grand Design RV customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 900013.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Eagle, Eagle HT, NorthPoint, Pinnacle, Talon and Seismic fifth-wheel recreational trailers. The strap that secures the liquid propane (LP) gas bottle may separate from its buckle and no longer secure the propane tank. An unsecured propane tank could detach from the trailer and increase the risk of a crash or leak propane and increase the risk of a fire. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the propane tank securing strap with a new strap that has the correct crimping, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 1, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901385.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Keystone Cougar recreational trailers equipped with an outdoor propane grill. The outdoor propane grill is installed in a wooden assembly that may not have enough clearance from the heated area. If the wooden assembly is exposed to high temperatures, there would be an increased risk of a fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wooden assembly with a metal assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 31, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-322.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Newmar Mountain Aire, London Aire, Essex, and King Aire motorhomes. These vehicles are equipped with windshield wipers that may have an incorrect bend, possibly preventing the wiper arms from properly contacting the windshield. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.” If the windshield wipers do not properly contact the windshield, the driver’s visibility may be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wiper arms, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 8, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Northwood Manufacturing, Inc. (Northwood) is recalling certain 2019 Northwood Nash 24M and Nash 29S travel trailers. The tires may rub against the shocks and cause damage to the tires. Tire damage can result in tire failure and increase the risk of a crash. Northwood will notify owners, and dealers will re-mount the shocks to provide clearance between the shocks and tires, free of charge. The recall began July 9, 2018. Owners may contact Northwood customer service at 1-800-766-6274. Northwood’s number for this recall is 2018-001.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2019 Fleetwood Flair and Holiday Rambler Admiral, model 28A, Class A motorhomes. These vehicles were manufactured with a non-flexible Romex wire routed from a 120-Volt nightstand receptacle, through the traveling and stationary bed platform sections, instead of flexible sheathed SJO cable. As a result, the Romex wire may become damaged from the movement of the bedroom slide-out. The damaged wiring could cause an electrical short, increasing the risk of a fire. REV has repaired all of the affected Class A motorhomes while they were in dealer inventory by re-routing the wire harness to ensure that the flexible-sheathed SJO cable is routed through the traveling and stationary bed platform sections in the slide-out area, free of charge. All vehicles were repaired as of July 3, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 180618REV.

Starcraft RV (Starcraft) is recalling certain 2019 Starcraft Telluride fifth-wheel recreational trailers. The strap that secures the liquid propane (LP) gas bottle may separate from its buckle and no longer secure the propane tank. An unsecured propane tank could detach from the trailer and increase the risk of a crash or leak propane and increase the risk of a fire. Starcraft will notify owners, and dealers will replace the propane tank securing strap with a new strap that has the correct crimping, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 1, 2018. Owners may contact Starcraft customer service at 1-800-945-4787. Starcraft’s number for this recall is 9902385.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Thor Gemini and Compass recreational vehicles built on a Ford chassis and equipped with a trailer tow module. Water can enter the tow modules and corrode the wiring causing issues such as rapidly flashing turn signals, loss of instrument panel display, an electrical short and possibly the deployment of seatbelt pretensioner. An electrical short can increase the risk of a fire. Turn signal, instrument cluster or seatbelt pretensioner problems can increase the risk of a crash. Ford has notified owners, and Ford dealers will add a drainage hole in the driver’s door stepwell and incorporate a fuse into the vehicle’s wiring harness, free of charge. The recall began on June 19, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000154.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2019 Thor Four Winds, Chateau, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Outlaw, Quantum and Vegas motorhomes built on modified Ford E-450 chassis. The U-bolts on the rear axle that hold the leaf spring and rear axle together may have been insufficiently tightened. The loose U-bolts may further loosen or break allowing the axle to separate and cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC has notified owners, and dealers will tighten U-bolts to the proper torque, free of charge. The recall began on June 22, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000156.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Wonder recreational vehicles equipped with a trailer tow module. Water can enter the tow modules and corrode the wiring causing issues such as rapidly flashing turn signals, loss of instrument panel display, an electrical short and possibly the deployment of seatbelt pretensioner. An electrical short can increase the risk of a fire. Turn signal, instrument cluster or seatbelt pretensioner problems can increase the risk of a crash. Triple E has notified owners, and dealers will add a drainage hole in the driver’s door stepwell and incorporate a fuse into the vehicle’s wiring harness, free of charge. The recall began on June 27, 2018. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906 or Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9030-1.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Dodge Journey and RAM 1500, 2500, and 3500 vehicles. The backup camera may experience a loss of image display while backing up. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” A loss of image in the rearview camera while backing up can increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rearview mirror, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 3, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U56.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Dodge Journey vehicles. When reverse gear has been selected, the rear camera view may not be fully visible within two seconds. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” If the full camera view is delayed and the driver does not check their surroundings before backing up, there may be an increased risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rearview mirror, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 3, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U58.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2014 Ford Escape, and 2013-2016 Ford Fusion vehicles, equipped with six-speed automatic transmissions. The bushing that attaches the transmission shifter cable to the transmission may degrade over time and cause the bushing to detach from the transmission. The condition could allow the driver to move the shift lever to Park and remove the ignition key, while the transmission may not be in Park, with no warning message or audible chime. If the vehicle is exited without the transmission being in Park and without the parking brake being applied, the vehicle may unexpectedly move, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the shifter cable bushing, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 30, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S20. Note: Owners are directed to use the parking brake until the recall remedy repairs can be made.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Ford Edge and 2017 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. On vehicles with 2.0L gas engines and six-speed automatic transmissions, the torque converter weld studs may have been inadequately welded. If the torque converter weld studs fail, the torque converter will not be connected to the engine flexplate and the vehicle will lose the ability to move, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the torque converters, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S16 (S2). Note: This recall is an expansion of recall 17V-427.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 Ford Expedition, F-150, and Lincoln Navigator vehicles equipped with 3.5L GTDI V6 engines. These vehicles have high pressure fuel pump assemblies with welds that can fracture, which may cause an oil or fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source may increase the risk of a fire. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the high pressure fuel pump and associated components, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 16, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S17.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 trucks. The brake circuit hose assemblies located between the master cylinder and the hydraulic control unit may have been manufactured without anti-corrosion plating on the coupling fittings, or “ferrules,” of the hoses. This can lead to premature corrosion and result in a brake fluid leak. A brake fluid leak can reduce brake effectiveness, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the brake hose assemblies, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 9, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S19.

Mazda North America Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2003-2008 Mazda6, 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 and 2004 MPV vehicles nationwide. Mazda is also recalling 2005-2006 MPV vehicles in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules, and used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these passenger air bag inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2018. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500, Option 4. Mazda’s number for this recall is 2618F. Note: This recall partially supersedes recall 16V354.

Mazda North America Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2005-2006 Mazda MPV vehicles sold, or ever registered, in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. An inflator explosion may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. Mazda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 2018. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500, Option 4. Mazda’s number for this recall is 2618F. Note: This recall partially supersedes recall 17V011.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2011 Nissan Versa sedan vehicles and 2011-2012 Nissan Versa hatchback vehicles ever registered in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Nissan is also recalling 2010-2011 Nissan Versa sedan vehicles and 2010-2012 Nissan Versa hatchback vehicles ever registered in the states of ever registered in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger air bag inflator with an alternate inflator, free of charge. The recall began July 5, 2018. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2018 Subaru Forester vehicles. The Certification Label may indicate the incorrect wheel size, tire size, and air pressure. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will install a corrected label, free of charge. The recall began July 26, 2018. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru’s number for this recall is WTS-78.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2003 Volkswagen Passat sedan, Jetta, Jetta wagon, Golf, EuroVan, EuroVan Camper Van and EuroVan Chassis vehicles. Upon deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag, excessive internal pressure may cause the inflator to explode. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the driver’s frontal air bag, the inflator could explode with metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver’s frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 12, 2018. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 69X3.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, Passat, Beetle, Beetle Convertible, Golf, Golf SportWagen and GTI and Audi Q5 and SQ5 vehicles. The brake caliper pistons on these vehicles may have insufficient coating, potentially reducing the brake performance. A reduction of braking performance can increase the risk of a crash. Volkswagen and Audi will notify their owners. Audi dealers will bleed the rear brakes. Volkswagen dealers will inspect the brake system and as necessary, bleed the front brakes (Atlas models only) or bleed the rear brakes (all other Volkswagen models). Note: Owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until the brake system has been checked. The recall began June 29, 2018. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 and Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Volkswagen’s numbers for this recall are 47N8, 47N9, and 47N6.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and Tiguan vehicles. In the event of a crash, the passenger frontal air bag may tear or not properly unfold during deployment. If the air bag were to tear or unfold incorrectly during deployment, it can increase the risk of injury. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag, free of charge. The recall began July 19, 2018. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s numbers for this recall are 69W8, and 69W9.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Achieva Rubber Corp. (Achieva) is recalling certain Innova Ultra Runner tires sizes 5.30-12 in 6 ply and 4.80-12 in 4 ply with the date code range of 0114 through 3917. The tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires – Other Than Passenger Cars.” If the tires fail to meet the strength test requirements, the tire may fail, increasing the risk of a crash. Achieva will notify owners, and dealers will replace the affected tires with new tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 6, 2018. Owners may contact Achieva customer service at 1-310-328-8868.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

