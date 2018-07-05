RV and RV-related recalls for June 2018

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for June 2018 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Columbia Northwest, Inc. (Columbia Northwest) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Somerset Chesapeake and Somerset Newport recreational trailers. A weld on the front A-frame bars may fail, possibly allowing the front of the trailer to drop while being towed. If the front of the trailer drops while being towed, it may contact the road, causing a loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin June 18, 2018. Owners may contact Columbia Northwest customer service at 1-724-237-5227.

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2019 Vision and Emblem motorhomes. The windshield wiper system motor on these vehicles may fail when being operated in heavy snow or ice situations, thereby reducing driver visibility. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.” Failure of the windshield wiper system can decrease the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Entegra will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wiper module with a new relay pack, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin July 3, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903378.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Forest River Vengeance Rouge recreational trailers, models VGT25V-73 and VGT25V-73-W. These vehicles may be missing side marker lights in the middle of each side, reducing the visibility of the trailers to other drivers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” The reduced visibility can increase the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will install the missing amber side marker lights, free of charge. The recall began June 7, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100. Forest River’s number for this recall is 73-0727.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2018 Forest River Surveyor recreational trailers, model SVT241RBLE. The refrigerator in the slide room may not have an air cycling fan to cool the refrigerator parts, which can cause the refrigerator to overheat. If the refrigerator overheats, the cooling tubes may fail, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will install a cooling fan assembly, free of charge. The recall began on May 9, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3119. Forest River’s number for this recall is 37-0719.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Coachmen Viking recreational trailers, models T17BHS and T17FQS. The Federal Placard states that the tires have an inflation pressure of 65 PSI, when the tires actually require 75 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The incorrect Placard could cause the operator to underinflate the tires, possibly causing tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners and provided a corrected Federal Placard, free of charge. The recall began May 31, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-269-467-8281. Forest River’s number for this recall is 121-0734.

Foretravel, Inc. (Foretravel) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Foretravel iH45 and Realm motorcoaches. The passenger seat base assembly may not be adequately secured. In the event of a crash, the passenger seat base may move, increasing the risk of occupant injury. Foretravel will notify owners, and dealers will install any missing bolts, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin June 15, 2018. Owners may contact Foretravel customer service at 1-800-955-6226.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2011 and 2013 Jay Series BB, BC and BD camping trailers equipped with a Lippert Power Roof Lift Mechanism. The manual over-ride feature on these power lifts may be misused, potentially resulting in torque from the drive motor damaging the lift mechanism. Damage to the lift mechanism may cause the roof to fall unexpectedly, increasing the risk of injury. Jayco will notify owners and will provide a warning label to instruct owners of the proper use of the manual over-ride feature, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin July 3, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901379.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2018 Jayco Alante and 2018-2019 Jayco Precept vehicles. The windshield wiper system motor on these vehicles may fail when being operated in heavy snow or ice situations, thereby reducing driver visibility. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 104, “Windshield Wiping and Washing Systems.” Failure of the windshield wiper system can decrease the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the wiper module with a new relay pack, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin July 3, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903378.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2018 Jayco Eagle HT fifth wheel trailers equipped with certain 16K rotational rubber pin boxes. The spindle placement in the pin box may be incorrect, causing the bearing to be loose. If the bearings become loose, the spindle may fail, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will add a spacer to correct the spacing error, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin July 3, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901377.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Crossroads Redwood travel trailers. The ladder on the back of the vehicle may be blocking the secondary emergency exit window. If there is a ladder blocking a window that is labeled as being an emergency exit, there is an increased risk of injury. Keystone has notified owners instructing them to remove the emergency exit sticker from that window if it is blocked by a ladder. The recall began on May 23, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-319.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2018 Keystone Montana fifth-wheel trailers. The switch for the slide-out room may not have circuit protection. Without circuit protection, if the slide-out switch wiring shorts to ground, there would be an increased risk of a fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will install a inline fuse for that circuit, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 8, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-320.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019 Keystone Cougar fifth-wheel trailers, models 28SGS and 27RLS. The propane compartment may not have been sealed properly during manufacturing, which if there were a propane leak, could allow the propane gas to seep into the living quarters. A propane leak into the living area can increase the risk of injury or fire. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will seal the inside of the LP compartment along the floor line and side wall, free of charge. The recall began on June 14, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-321.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Newmar Mountain Aire motorhomes. The Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) tank bracket may contact the tag axle tire, possibly causing tire damage. If the bracket damages the tire, it can cause tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and Spartan Motors dealers will move the DEF bracket away from the tire, free of charge. The recall began on June 21, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Starcraft RV (Starcraft) is recalling certain 2011 Starcraft BC and BD and 2013 Comet BA, BB and BC camping trailers equipped with a Lippert Power Roof Lift Mechanism. The manual over-ride feature on these power lifts may be misused, potentially resulting in torque from the drive motor damaging the lift mechanism. Damage to the lift mechanism may cause the roof to fall unexpectedly, increasing the risk of injury. Starcraft will notify owners and will provide a warning label to instruct owners of the proper use of the manual over-ride feature, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin July 3, 2018. Owners may contact Starcraft customer service at 1-800-945-4787. Starcraft’s number for this recall is 9902379.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2013-2018 Allegro Open Road motorhomes. Insufficient strength of the frame rail may allow the tow hitch to detach from the motorhome. If the hitch detaches, the tow vehicle would not be connected to the motorhome, increasing the risk of a crash. Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will install an insert plate to strengthen the frame rail, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-109. Note: Some vehicles already remedied as part of recall 17V200 will need the additional repairs covered by this recall.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Tiffin Allegro RED, Allegro Open Road, Breeze, Bus, Phaeton, and Zephyr motorhomes. The entry door on these vehicles may have been improperly assembled, allowing the door to open while the vehicle is moving. If the door comes open while the motorhome is moving, there is an increased risk of injury to the motorhome occupants. Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will adjust the door lock mechanism, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-110.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles. The Manual Park Release (MPR) plug may be removed without a tool. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 114, “Theft Protection.” If the MPR is engaged unintentionally, the vehicle could roll away striking and injuring a bystander or cause a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the MPR plug, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 3, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U50.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018 Jeep Wrangler vehicles. The intermediate steering shaft may not have been properly welded causing a split where the external spline is formed. If the weld seam splits, the steering wheel may lose center positioning causing a loss of steering responsiveness and increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, as necessary, replace the intermediate steering shaft, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 14, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U48.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2019 Jeep Cherokee vehicles equipped with 2.0L engines. The engines in these vehicles may be missing valve stem keepers, which can allow the valve to drop into the engine cylinder causing engine damage. These engines may also have a reversed camshaft cap that can damage the camshaft bearing causing camshaft failure. Cylinder damage or camshaft failure can cause the engine to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and repair or replace the affected engine components, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 14, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U52.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2017 Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. These vehicles may be missing spot welds on the front side wall, connecting the door portal to the hinge reinforcements in the A-pillar area, possibly affecting vehicle strength in a crash. If the missing welds affect body strength, there may be an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the vehicles and add any missing spot welds, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin June 29, 2018. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 Ford Ecosport vehicles sold in the United States Federal Territories. These vehicles were shipped with the European brake reservoir pictogram cap label and the European English language owner’s manual kits. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 135, “Light Vehicle Brake Systems.” Owners could be confused by the incorrect label on the brake fluid cap, potentially causing them to replace the brake fluid with an incorrect fluid which could affect brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the brake fluid cap and owner’s manual kit, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin June 18, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18C04.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac ATS, Chevrolet Equinox, Malibu and Colorado and GMC Terrain, Acadia and Canyon vehicles. The high pressure fuel pump may detach from its mounting flange, possibly resulting in the pump damaging the high pressure fuel line. A damaged fuel line can create a fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the high pressure fuel pump and high pressure fuel pipe, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 18188.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Chevrolet Sonic vehicles. A joint in the driver’s seat-back frame may not be properly welded, reducing the strength of the seat-back frame. In the event of a rear-impact crash, the seat-back may fail, increasing the risk of injury. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the driver’s seat-back, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 18178.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 GMC Terrain vehicles. The sensing diagnostic module (SDM) that senses a crash and deploys the necessary air bags may not power down correctly when the vehicle is shut off, causing it to be inoperative when the vehicle is restarted. If the SDM becomes inoperative, it will not detect a crash or command the necessary air bag deployment, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the SDM with updated software, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 18179.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2017 Land Rover Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Discovery vehicles. The fuel gauge on these vehicles may indicate that the fuel level is low and illuminate the warning lamp, when the fuel tank actually has more fuel. The engine management software may also cut off the engine when the vehicle has traveled approximately 17 more miles. If the engine were to shut off, it can cause loss of power brake assistance. An engine stall would cause a loss of drive power. Both scenarios can increase the risk of a crash. Land Rover will notify owners, and dealers will install a software update to correct the fuel level reading, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 16, 2018. Owners may contact Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837. Land Rover’s number for this recall is N206.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2010-2013 Kia Forte, Forte Koup, 2011-2013 Kia Optima and 2011-2012 Kia Optima Hybrid and Sedona vehicles. In the event of a crash, the air bag control unit (ACU) may short circuit, preventing the frontal air bags and seat belt pretensioners from deploying. If the frontal air bags and seat belt pretensioners are disabled, there is an increased risk of injury to the vehicle occupants in the event of a vehicle crash that necessitates deployment of these safety systems. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is planned to begin on July 27, 2018. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC165.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2015-2018 Kia Sedona vehicles equipped with a power sliding door (PSD). The PSD may not auto-reverse when its closing is obstructed. If the door closes on an occupant, there is an increased risk of an injury. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the PSD module software, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin June 18, 2018. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC164.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswaen) is recalling certain 2018 Volkswagen Atlas vehicles. The owner’s manuals provided with the affected vehicles do not inform the customers about the child restraint size limitation/restrictions for the second row center seating position. As a result, the center and adjacent outboard seat belt buckles on the second row can become damaged if a child seat base is installed that is wider than 12.6 inches. A damaged seat belt buckle can release unexpectedly, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the center and left outboard seat belt buckles, and replace them if necessary, free of charge. Volkswagen will also provide an owner’s manual supplement addressing child safety and child restraints. The recall is expected to begin August 3, 2018. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 69X1.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2012-2016 Eos, 2012 Passat, 2012-2016 CC, 2015 e-Golf, 2011-2015 Touareg, 2012-2015 Tiguan, and 2011-2016 Golf and 2011-2013 GTI vehicles. Modifications made while the vehicles were in an internal evaluation period may cause the affected vehicles to not comply with all of the applicable regulatory requirements. If the vehicles do not meet all regulatory requirements, there could be an increased risk of a crash, fire or injury. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will repair the vehicles to make them fully compliant or Volkswagen will repurchase them if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 13, 2018. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298.

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan and Tiguan long wheel base (LWB) vehicles. The nut that holds the lower ball joint of the front wheel on each side of the vehicle may be loose or improperly tightened. A loose or improperly tightened ball joint nut can result in the separation of the lower ball joint causing steering, traction or other stability issues, increasing the risk of a crash. Volkswagen has notified owners, and dealers will replace the nut on the lower ball joint and, as necessary, clean the thread in the ball joint, free of charge. The recall began May 30, 2018. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 40N4. Note: owners are advised not to drive their vehicle until the recall repair has been performed.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC. (Continental) is recalling certain Conti Coach HA3 tires, size 315/80R22.5 157/154 L, with DOT codes A372KWUU 3517 through A372KWUU 1618. These tires may have cords visible through the innerliner. Tires that have cords visible through the innerliner can have sudden air loss, causing a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Continental will notify owners, and dealers will install equivalent tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2018. Owners may contact Continental customer service at 1-800-726-7113.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

