RV and RV-related recalls for October 2018

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for October 2018 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Airstream Atlas vehicles. In the event of a fire, the accordion screen door screen material may burn quicker than allowed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 302, “Flammability of Interior Materials.” A screen door that burns quickly can increase the risk of injury in the event of a fire. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin November 30, 2018. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111, extensions 7401 or 7411.

Cruiser RV (Cruiser) is recalling certain 2019 Embrace, Fun Finder Xtreme Lite, MPG, Radiance Ultra Lite and Shadow Cruiser Ultra Lite travel trailers. The axles may be missing inner bearing races on the hubs, which can cause the bearing to burnout or cause the hub to overheat. The missing bearing race may cause premature hub bearing failure, possibly resulting in a separation of the hub from the axle, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Cruiser will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective hubs with new hubs or replace the axles, free of charge. The recall began October 9, 2018. Owners may contact Cruiser customer service at 1-574-206-7920. Cruiser’s number for this recall is 99.03.15.

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2019 Entegra Anthem, Aspire, Cornerstone and Insignia motorhomes. The affected vehicles have entry doors with latch rods that may be improperly adjusted, allowing the door to open during transit. If the door opens during transit, it can increase the risk of injury or a crash. Entegra has notified owners, and dealers will adjust the door latch rod, free of charge. The recall began October 15, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903409.

Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2019 Entegra Aspire, Anthem and Insignia motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. The park brake systems may not prevent the vehicles from moving unintentionally if parked on a grade. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, “Air Brake Systems.” Unintentional vehicle movement can increase the risk of a crash. Spartan will notify owners, and Spartan Service Centers will replace the rear brake chambers, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in October 2018. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 1-855-589-9836 or Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

Erwin Hymer Group North America, Inc. (Erwin Hymer) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Hymer Aktiv and Aktiv 2.0, Carado Axion and Banff and Roadtrek Simplicity, Simplicity SRT, Zion and Zion SRT motorhomes. The undermount generator may overcharge the auxiliary batteries, damaging them. If the supplied sealed batteries are replaced with batteries that are not sealed, overcharging the batteries may result in an acid spill, increasing the risk of injury. Erwin Hymer has notified owners, and dealers will install a new internal voltage regulator into the generator, free of charge. The recall began on October 24, 2018. Owners may contact Erwin Hymer customer service at 1-800-663-0066.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017 Coachmen Cross Country, 2017-2019 Coachmen Sportscoach and Forest River Berkshire and Legacy and 2017-2018 Forest River Charleston motorhomes built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) chassis. The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning. Nonfunctioning lights can increase the risk of a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. Owners will be notified and be sent to FCCC authorized service facilities for free repairs. Owners were sent an interim notification to make them aware of the issue beginning in October 2018. A second notice will be mailed once remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-3112 or Coachmen customer service at 1-574-825-5821. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0893.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Coachmen Catalina and Apex travel trailers and Forest River Shasta, Wildwood, Salem, Vibe, Sierra, Sandpiper, XLR and Prime Time travel trailers. The axles may be missing inner bearing races on the hubs, which can cause the bearing to burn out or cause the hub to overheat. The missing bearing race may cause premature hub bearing failure, possibly resulting in a separation of the hub from the axle, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective hubs with new hubs or replace the axles, free of charge. The recall began October 9, 2018. For customer service, Catalina owners may contact Coachmen at 1-574-825-8657, Apex owners should call 1-574-358-0401, Shasta owners: 1-574-825-8717, Wildwood and Salem owners: 1-574-534-3167, Vibe owners: 1-574-296-2084, Sierra and Sandpiper owners: 1-574-534-4574, XLR owners: 1-574-642-0432, Prime Time owners: 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-0851.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Primetime Impression fifth wheels, model MPF3000RLS-49. The side marker lights are not located in the correct spot, reducing visibility of the vehicle to other drivers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Reduced visibility of the fifth wheel can increase the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will remedy the vehicles, free of charge. The recall began November 1, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 49-0891.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Flagstaff and Rockwood recreational trailers. The brake mounting flanges on the torsion axles may be incorrectly oriented, which can result in premature brake failure. Premature brake failure can increase the risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will replace the axles or hubs, free of charge. The recall began on October 12, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-2640 or Dexter customer service at 1-574-295-7888.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River Berkshire motorhomes. The affected vehicles have entry doors with latch rods that may be improperly adjusted, allowing the door to open while moving. If the door opens while moving it can increase the risk of injury or a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will readjust the door latch rod, free of charge. The recall began October 9, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-522-1368. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-0853.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River East to West travel trailers. These vehicles may have been manufactured without a carbon monoxide detector, preventing occupants from being warned if carbon monoxide levels become too high. Exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide can increase the risk of injury. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a battery-powered carbon monoxide detector, free of charge. The recall began October 10, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-264-6664 extension 50008. Forest River’s number for this recall is 500-0855.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Forest River East to West travel trailers, model 27KNS. Incorrect axle shackles may have been installed on these vehicles, allowing the tires to contact the floor or wheel well while moving. If the tires contact a part of the trailer, they may be damaged and fail, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a taller equalizer to the suspension to add length to the shackle, free of charge. The recall began October 10, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-264-6664 extension 50008. Forest River’s number for this recall is 500-0856.

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2019 Grand Design Reflection, Imagine and Transcend travel trailers. The axles may be missing inner bearings on the hubs, which can cause the bearing to burn out or cause the hub to overheat. If the bearings prematurely wear, it can cause the hub to overheat and smoke, increasing the risk of a fire. Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective hubs with new hubs or replace the axles, free of charge. The recall began October 22, 2018. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910015.

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Gulf Stream Conquest and B Touring Cruiser motorhomes. These vehicles have an auxiliary solar charging port circuit that is not fused. If solar panels are connected and they exceed the amperage capacity of the circuit, the unprotected circuit can increase the risk of a fire. Gulf Stream will notify owners, and dealers will install circuit protection, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin October 25, 2018. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-482-6456, extension 5208. Gulf Stream’s number for this recall is 10112018.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2019 Heartland Mallard, Pioneer, Sundance XLT, Wilderness, North Trail, Prowler and Trail Runner travel trailers. The axles may be missing inner bearing races on the hubs, which can cause the bearing to burn out or cause the hub to overheat. The missing bearing race may cause premature hub bearing failure, possibly resulting in a separation of the hub from the axle, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective hubs with new hubs or replace the axles, free of charge. The recall began October 9, 2018. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032. Heartland’s number for this recall is 99.01.40.

Highland Ridge RV (Highland Ridge) is recalling certain 2019 Highland Ridge Open Range Ultra Lite, Mesa Ridge, and Open Range Lite travel trailers. The axles may be missing inner bearing races on the hubs, which can cause the bearing to burn out or cause the hub to overheat. The missing bearing race may cause premature hub bearing failure, possibly resulting in a separation of the hub from the axle, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Highland Ridge will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective hubs with new hubs or replace the axles, free of charge. The recall began October 18, 2018. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904410.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019 Jayco Jay Flight travel trailers. The turn signal and brake lights were wired incorrectly causing the lights to work intermittently, preventing other drivers from knowing the intentions of the vehicle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” If the rear turn signals and brake lights do not operate as intended, other drivers will not be properly notified of stopping or turning, increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will correctly wire the rear turn signals and brake lights to the 7-way trailer cord, free of charge. The recall began October 15, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901408.



Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019 Jayco Precept and Precept Prestige motorhomes built on a Ford chassis and equipped with 22.5 inch front wheels. The front wheel hub assembly may have wheel studs that were not properly heat treated. If a sufficient quantity of wheel studs break on one hub, vehicle handling could be affected, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and Ford dealers will inspect the front wheel hub assemblies and studs, and replace the studs as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2019 Jayco White Hawk, Jay Flight, and Jay Flight SLX travel trailers. The axles may be missing inner bearing races on the hubs, which can cause the bearing to burn out or cause the hub to overheat. The missing bearing race may cause premature hub bearing failure, possibly resulting in a separation of the hub from the axle, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective hubs with new hubs or replace the axles, free of charge. The recall began October 18, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901410.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2016-2019 Keystone Impact and Fuzion recreational trailers. The wiring for the electric brakes may contact the tires or wheels, causing damage to the wires, potentially reducing the trailer’s braking ability. A loss of braking ability can increase the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiring for damage, making repairs as necessary, install wiring protection and re-route the wiring, free of charge. The recall began October 22, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-330.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019 Crossroads Cruiser and Volante fifth wheels equipped with Longitude awnings. These vehicles may be equipped with incorrect awning switches that do not prevent the awning motor from rolling out the awning while moving. If the awning unexpectedly unrolls while the vehicle is moving, it can increase the risk of injury. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing awning switch for a switch with a dynamic brake function, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 8, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-333.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019 Dutchmen Aerolite and Atlas, Keystone Bullet, Laredo, Cougar, Hideout, Passport and Springdale, and Crossroads Sunset fifth wheels and travel trailers. The axles may be missing inner bearing races on the hubs, which can cause the bearing to burn out or cause the hub to overheat. If the bearing cup is not installed it could lead to a bearing failure, affecting vehicle handling and increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect axles for hub clearance. If the hub clearance is not sufficient, appropriate parts will be provided to correct the defect, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 11, 2018. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 18-334.

KZRV, LP (KZRV) is recalling certain 2017-2019 KZRV Sonic 190VRB travel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) manifold may be located close to the axle tube, which can result in damage to the manifold, causing a leak. A damaged and leaking LP manifold can increase the risk of a fire. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the LP manifold, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 19, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016, extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-09.

Lakota Corporation (Lakota) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Lakota Bighorn, Charger and Colt trailers equipped with a 6 or 8 cubic foot refrigerator installed in main living area with a roof vent. The refrigerator roof vent may be blocked by insulation. A blocked roof vent may increase the risk of a fire or can cause carbon monoxide to enter the living quarters, increasing the risk of injury. Lakota has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the vent to make sure that it is not blocked, correcting it as necessary, free of charge. The recall began September 25, 2018. Owners may contact Lakota customer service at 1-574-848-1636.

Livin’ Lite Recreational Vehicles (Livin’ Lite) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Livin’ Lite CampLite travel trailers, models 21BHS, 21RBS, 23RKS and 23RLS. The drawbar of the trailer may crack resulting in the trailer separating from the tow vehicle. If the trailer separates from the tow vehicle, it can increase the risk of a crash. Livin’ Lite will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and repair the welds, as necessary, and install an additional tube to reinforce the drawbar, free of charge. The recall began October 26, 2018. Owners may contact Livin’ Lite customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2019 Newmar Dutch Star motorhomes. The brake pedal assembly may catch on the dash, preventing the brake pedal from fully releasing. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 105, “Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems.” If the brake pedal does not properly release, it can increase the risk of a crash. Newmar has notified owners, and dealers will reroute the brake adjustment cable, free of charge. The recall began November 3, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Winnebago Industries, Inc (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2019 Winnebago Horizon vehicles. The affected vehicles have entry doors that have latch rods that may be improperly adjusted, allowing the door to open while moving. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 206, “Door Locks and Door Retention Components.” If the door opens while moving, it can increase the risk of injury or a crash. Winnebago has notified owners, and dealers will readjust the door latch rod, free of charge. The recall began on October 12, 2018. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 154.

Winnebago Towable (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Winnebago Minnie Drop recreational trailers. The liquid propane (LP) gas supply line may be missing p-clamps, allowing the supply line to contact the burner assembly on the refrigerator. If the LP line contacts the burner assembly, the hose may melt, causing a gas leak, increasing the risk of a fire. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the LP supply line for melting, replacing and securing the line as necessary, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin November 5, 2018. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-825-5280, extension 5220.

OTHER VEHICLES

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Jeep Wrangler vehicles. The front track bar brackets may be improperly welded, which can cause the bracket to separate from the frame, reducing steering capability. An unexpected reduction in steering ability can increase the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and repair the track bar bracket welds, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 17, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is UA5.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2012-2018 Ford Focus vehicles with a 2.0L GDI or 2.0L GTDI engine. The Canister Purge Valve (CPV) may malfunction, possibly causing excessive vacuum in fuel vapor management system. The excessive vacuum may result in an engine stall while driving, without warning and without the ability to restart the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the Powertrain Control Module. Dealers will also check for fault codes and replace the CPV as needed. If the CPV is replaced, dealers will inspect and replace the carbon canister, fuel tank and fuel delivery module as necessary. The recall is expected to begin December 10, 2018. Owners may contact Ford Customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S32. Note: Until the vehicle is serviced for this concern, owners are advised to keep the fuel tank at least halfway full.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Chevrolet Express and GMC Sierra vehicles equipped with a single, manual, rear climate control module (CCM). If the temperature is set to maximum heat or the mode knob is set to maximum floor vent and an electrical short occurs, components within the CCM may overheat. If the CCM overheats, there is an increased risk of a fire in the vehicle’s headliner. GM will notify owners, and dealers will remove the electrical insulation from a wiring connector within the CCM to remove the fire risk, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 18299.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Cadillac CT6, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Volt, and GMC Yukon XL vehicles. Certain second-row or third-row rear seatbelts retractor assemblies may not automatically lock when the seatbelt is fully pulled out of the retractor, possibly preventing a child seat from being properly secured. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” If the child seat is not properly secured in the event of a crash, it can increase the risk of injury. GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear seatbelt retractors and replace them if necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 18315.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Honda Civic and CR-V vehicles. The magnet that controls the torque sensor output signal for the electronic power steering system may not be properly secured, allowing the magnet to become dislodged. During a full lock turn, the dislodged magnet may cause steering assist to be applied in the opposite direction. The unintended steering input reduces vehicle maneuverability and increases the risk of a crash. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the steering gearbox assembly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 5, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are C2N, P2O.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019 Honda Insight, Odyssey, and Ridgeline vehicles. The Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) control unit may have a manufacturing error, possibly resulting in the air bags or seatbelt pretensioners not deploying in the event of a crash. In the event of a crash, if the air bags or seatbelt pretensioners do not function as intended, there would be an increased risk of injury. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the SRS unit, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin November 5, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are B2R, C2P, and Z2Q.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2018 Kia Sorento vehicles. The cowl crossbar that connects to the Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS) steering column may be improperly welded, allowing the steering column to separate. If the steering column separates, it can cause a loss of steering ability, increasing the risk of a crash. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will replace the cowl crossbar, free of charge. The recall began October 26, 2018. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC167.

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2010-2014 Subaru Legacy and Outback vehicles equipped with a manual transmission. The electronic parking brake (EPB) may not engage as intended, allowing the vehicle to roll away if the transmission is not in the proper gear when parked. A vehicle rollaway can increase the risk of a crash. Subaru will notify owners, and dealers will replace the EPB actuator assembly, free of charge. An interim owner notification letter was mailed on November 2, 2018. A second notification will be sent when the remedy is available. Owners may contact Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614. Subaru’s number for this recall is WTV-81.

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. (Suzuki) is recalling certain 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara vehicles. The power steering pump belt tension adjuster pulley has an outer portion that is made of plastic. Repeated heat stress can cause the plastic material to deteriorate, causing pieces of the pulley to break off. Broken pieces of the pulley can get caught between the pulley and the drive belt, causing the drive belt to come off, resulting in a sudden loss of power steering assist, increasing the risk of a crash. Suzuki will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power steering pump drive belt tension adjuster pulley, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in October 2018. Owners may contact Suzuki customer service at 1-800-934-0934. Suzuki’s number for this recall is 4009. Note: The vehicles included in this recall were not previously recalled under 10V-250.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2010-2014 Toyota Prius and 2012-2014 Toyota Prius V vehicles. Excessive voltage in the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) within the inverter may cause the hybrid system to shut down, causing the vehicle to stall while being driven. If the hybrid system shuts down unexpectedly, it can increase the risk of a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will update the software for the motor/generator control electronic control unit (ECU) and the hybrid control ECU as necessary, free of charge. Interim notices informing owners of the safety risk were expected to begin October 22, 2018. Owners will receive a second notice when the remedy becomes available. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s number for this recall is J0V. Note: The software updates in this recall are needed even if the vehicle had the software previously updated under recalls 14V-053 or 15V-449.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia vehicles and 2019 Toyota Avalon and Avalon Hybrid vehicles. The air bag electronic control unit (ECU) may erroneously detect a fault during the vehicle start-up self check. If this occurs, the ECU may not deploy the airbags as intended, in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection,” and 214, “Side Impact Protection.” If the air bags do not deploy as intended, it can increase the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will update the software for the air bag ECU, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin October 22, 2018. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-888-270-9371. Toyota’s number for this recall is J0X

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2019 Volkswagen Jetta vehicles equipped with LED headlights. The passenger side headlight may be incorrectly positioned, reducing the driver’s visibility when it is dark. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” A reduction in the driver’s visibility can increase the risk of a crash. Volkswagen will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger side headlight, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 25, 2018. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 94L1.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Pt.Multistrada Arah Sarana, TBK (Multistrada) is recalling certain Achilles Desert Hawk A/P LT tires, size LT215/85 R16 115/112R 10PR, with DOT date code 1915 through date code 3618. The lower sidewall of the tires may separate. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” A sidewall separation can cause loss of air pressure, increasing the risk of a crash. Multistrada will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 9, 2018. Owners may contact Multistrada customer service at achillescare@multistrada.co.id or at corsec@multistrada.co.id, or by phone at 1-800-944-8414

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

