RV and RV-related recalls for September 2018

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for September 2018 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES



Entegra Coach (Entegra) is recalling certain 2018 Entegra Odyssey vehicles. The leveling system hydraulic hoses may become damaged due to their location, resulting in a hydraulic fluid leak. The leaking hydraulic fluid may spray onto the exhaust system, increasing the risk of a fire. Entegra has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the location of hoses and replace any damaged hoses, free of charge. The recall began on September 13, 2018. Owners may contact Entegra customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Entegra’s number for this recall is 9903407.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2014-2019 Forest River Salem, Wildcat Maxx, Wildwood, Vibe and Rainier recreational trailers. The break-away safety switch may not have been wired to a constant power source and, as a result, the switch may be inadvertently disconnected from the trailer house battery causing the brakes to not engage if the trailer detaches from the tow vehicle. If the trailer brakes cannot engage if the trailer detaches from tow vehicle, there would be an increased risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a new wiring harness to reroute the wiring, free of charge. The recall began September 25, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5410. Forest River’s number for this recall is 22/30-0824.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Coachmen Freedom Express recreational trailers. The break-away safety switch was not wired to a constant power source and, as a result, the switch may be inadvertently disconnected from the trailer house battery and cause the brakes to not engage if the trailer detaches from the tow vehicle. If the trailer brakes cannot engage if the trailer detaches from tow vehicle, there would be an increased risk of a crash. Forest River has notified owners, and dealers will correct the break-away safety switch wiring, free of charge. The recall began September 11, 2018. Owners may contact Coachmen Freedom Express customer service at 1-574-825-8657. Forest River’s number for this recall is 220/320-0825.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019 Prime Time Tracer and Avenger travel trailers equipped with a Greystone oven. These ovens may be missing a diverter which can cause the countertop to get extremely hot. The hot countertop increases the risk of burn injuries. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall began September 11, 2018. Owners may contact Prime Time customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 48-0833.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2015-2017 Jayco Redhawk motorhomes built on Chevrolet Van chassis. Liquid may leak into the driver’s power window switch and cause corrosion, resulting in high electrical resistance. High electrical resistance can increase the risk of a fire. GM will notify owners, and GM dealers will replace the driver side door window switch, free of charge. The recall began on August 27, 2018. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2018 Jayco Alante vehicles. The leveling system hydraulic hoses may become damaged due to their location, resulting in a hydraulic fluid leak. The leaking hydraulic fluid may spray onto the exhaust system, increasing the risk of a fire. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the location of hoses and replace any damaged hoses, free of charge. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903407.

KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2017-2019 KZRV Durango, Venom and Sidewinder recreational trailers. The Federal Certification label incorrectly lists the tire size as being ST235/80R16G, however, the correct tire size is ST235/85R16G. The incorrect information may result in the incorrect tires being installed, increasing the risk of a crash. KZRV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Certification label, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 8, 2018. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 extension 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2018-08.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2017-2019 Newmar Ventana LE and Ventana motorhomes, 2018 Mountain Aire and Essex motorhomes, and 2017-2018 London Aire motorhomes. The brake caliper mounting bolts on these vehicles may be insufficiently tightened, allowing the bolts to loosen. If the brake caliper mounting bolts loosen, braking performance may be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and authorized Daimler Trucks service centers will inspect the caliper mounting bolts and tighten them to the proper specification, free of charge. The recall began on August 30, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 18V-353.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Newmar Ventana LE, Mountain Aire, Essex, Ventana, Dutch Star, New Aire, London Aire and King Aire motorhomes. The affected vehicles have entry doors that have latch rods that may be improperly adjusted, allowing the door to open during transit. If the door opens during transit, it can increase the risk of injury or a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will readjust the door latch rod, free of charge. The recall began September 5, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 Fleetwood Pulse, and 2018-2019 Holiday Rambler Prodigy motorhomes equipped with diesel-fuel generators. The generator’s exhaust pipe may be routed close to the polypropylene water waste tank. If the exhaust pipe contacts the waste water tank, the tank may melt, increasing the risk of a fire. REV will notify owners, and dealers will correct the generator exhaust pipe routing and repair the waste water tank as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 180817REV.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Thor Aria motorhomes and 2017-2019 Thor Venetian motorhomes. The brake caliper mounting bolts on these vehicles may be insufficiently tightened, allowing the bolts to loosen. If the brake caliper mounting bolts loosen, braking performance may be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and authorized Daimler Trucks service centers will inspect the caliper mounting bolts and tighten them to the proper specification, free of charge. The recall began September 4, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000159.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Outlaw motorhomes, model 29J. The 12V wiring for the coach may have been improperly wired to the battery instead of wired through a circuit breaker. In the event of an electrical short circuit, the unprotected circuit can increase the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will correct the circuit’s wiring, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 29, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000160.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2016-2019 Winnebago Era, Travato, Fuse, View, Trend, Aspect, Paseo, Via, Adventurer, Journey, Tour, and Grand Tour motorhomes. These vehicles have an auxiliary solar charging port circuit that is not fused. If solar panels are connected and they exceed the amperage capacity of the circuit, the unprotected circuit can increase the risk of a fire. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will install an inline 15 amp fuse into the auxiliary solar charging port circuit, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Winnebago Intent vehicles. The cabinet mirror over the driver’s seat may not be properly secured, allowing the mirror to fall while moving. If the mirror falls, it can distract the driver, increasing the risk of a crash. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will install screws to secure the mirror to the overhead cabinet, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885.

OTHER VEHICLES

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2018 BMW 540d xDrive vehicles. SEE ADDITIONAL VEHICLES THAT FOLLOW. The crankshaft sensor may be equipped with incorrect firmware, preventing the sensor from properly processing input from the crankshaft reluctor ring, possibly resulting in a vehicle stall. A vehicle stall can increase the risk of a crash. On September 12, 2018, BMW expanded the recall to a total of 5,309 vehicles including certain 2018-2019 BMW 540d xDrive, 230i M240i, M240i xDrive, X2 sDrive28i, X2 xDrive28i, X1 sDrive28i, X1 xDrive28i, 330i, 330i xDrive, 340i, 340i xDrive, 330i xDrive Gran Turismo, 530i, 530i xDrive, 540i, 540i xDrive, 530e, 530e xDrive, 640i xDrive Gran Turismo, 330e, 2019 430i Gran Coupe, 430i xDrive Gran Coupe, 440i Gran Coupe, 440i xDrive Gran Coupe, 430i, 430i xDrive, 440i, 440i xDrive, 740i, 740i xDrive, MINI Cooper, Cooper S, JCW, MINI Countryman (Cooper, Cooper All4, Cooper S, Cooper S All4, JCW All4), and MINI Clubman (Cooper, Cooper S, Cooper All4, Cooper S All4, JCW All4) vehicles. BMW will notify owners, and dealers will replace the crankshaft sensor, free of charge. The recall began September 6, 2018, for the original population of 540d xDrive vehicles. The recall began September 6, 2018, for the expanded population of vehicles. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 RAM 1500 trucks. The rear differential may have been insufficiently filled, possibly resulting in its failure. If the rear axle assembly fails, it can cause a loss of drive or the rear wheels may lock up. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear axle oil level. Rear axles with an insufficient amount of oil will be replaced, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 12, 2018. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is U88

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 120V Convenience charge cords that were supplied with and sold for use with 2013-2015 Ford C-Max Energi and Fusion Energi vehicles and 2012-2015 Ford Focus Electric vehicles. Cords with part numbers FM58-10B706-AA, FM58-10B706-AB, FM58-10B706-AC, FM58-10B706-AD, FM58-10B706-AE and FM58-10B706-AF were manufactured without thermistors, and during vehicle charging, increased resistance in the house’s outlet or wiring can cause the cord to overheat and melt. An overheated cord can increase the risk of a fire. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the current cord with a new 120V convenience cord with a thermistor, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin September 17, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18S24.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2018 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles. These vehicles may have door striker bolts that are shorter than intended. Vehicles with shorter door striker bolts fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 206, “Door Locks and Door Retention Components” potentially resulting in the doors opening in the event of a crash. If the doors open in the event of a crash, there is an increased risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the door striker bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 15, 2018. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 18C06

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade vehicles. Electric power steering (EPS) assist may be lost momentarily, followed by a sudden return of EPS assist. If EPS assist is lost and then suddenly returns, the driver may have difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will update the EPS module software, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 18289.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, 1500 Crew Cab Special Service, Tahoe Police Pursuit/Special Service, GMC Sierra 2500, and 3500 vehicles. The brake pedal pivot nut may loosen, causing the brake pedal to be loose or inoperative. If the brake pedal becomes loose or inoperative, the driver may be unable to stop the vehicle by using the brake pedal. Additionally, a loose pedal may also interfere with the accelerator pedal. Either condition may increase the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will add adhesive to the nut and reinstall the nut with increased tightness, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 18278. Note: The vehicles in this recall need this additional remedy despite being covered by recall 16V069 for brake pedal loosening.

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Chevrolet Equinox, Impala, Cruze, Volt and Bolt EV vehicles, GMC Terrain vehicles, Buick Lacrosse and Regal vehicles, Cadillac XTS and XTS Professional vehicles and 2018 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles. The rear brake caliper pistons may have an insufficient coating causing gas pockets to form, potentially reducing rear brake performance. A reduction of braking performance can increase the risk of a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will bleed the vehicle’s brake system, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is 18279.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2014 Honda Insight and Acura TSX and TSX Wagon, 2014-2015 Honda Crosstour and Pilot vehicles nationwide, as well as certain 2014 Honda FCX Clarity and Fit EV vehicles in Florida, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, California, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan) and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Honda is also recalling certain 2011-2013 Acura TSX, TSX Wagon and ZDX, Honda Crosstour, Insight, Fit and Pilot vehicles, 2011-2012 Honda Accord and 2011 Honda Civic NGV, Civic, Civic Hybrid and CR-V vehicles in Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Lastly, Honda is recalling certain 2010-2013 Acura TSX and ZDX, Honda Crosstour, Fit, Insight and Pilot, 2011-2013 TSX Wagon, 2010-2012 Honda Accord and 2010-2011 Honda Civic NGV, Civic, Civic Hybrid and CR-V vehicles in Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the frontal air bag modules, and used as original equipment or replacement equipment (such as after a vehicle crash necessitating replacement of the original air bags), and may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to higher absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 13, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are M2J and S2K.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2014 Honda Ridgeline vehicles nationwide. Honda is also recalling certain 2011-2012 Acura RL, 2011 Honda Element and 2011-2013 Ridgeline vehicles in Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Lastly, if not included above, Honda is recalling certain 2010-2011 Honda Element, 2010-2012 Acura RL and 2010-2013 Ridgeline vehicles in Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled as part of the frontal air bag modules, and used as original equipment or replacement equipment (such as after a vehicle crash necessitating replacement of the original air bags), and may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to higher absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger frontal air bag inflator, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 13, 2018. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are H2H and S2I.

Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) is recalling certain 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Outlander Sport, 2018-2019 Eclipse Cross, and 2017-2018 Outlander vehicles equipped with a Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) system that detects pedestrians. Due to incorrect software, the FCM-ECU (Electronic Control Unit) may apply braking for longer than needed, even after a pedestrian is no longer detected. If the FCM-ECU software activates the brake for longer than necessary, the driver may react by applying additional braking. The resulting rapid deceleration of the vehicle can increase the risk of a rear-end collision. MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the FCM-ECU software with updated software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2018. Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA’s number for this recall is SR-18-007.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Mitsubishi Outlander vehicles equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels. The Certification Label lists an incorrect rear wheel rim size. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” The incorrect rim size information on the label can cause the operator to replace the rim with an incorrect rim size, increasing the risk of a crash. MMNA will notify owners and send them a corrected certification label, free of charge. Owners can also choose to have the label replaced by a dealer, free of charge. The recall began September 26, 2018. Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA’s number for this recall is SR-18-006.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport vehicles equipped with a Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) system and 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Eclipse Cross vehicles and 2017-2018 Outlander vehicles equipped with an Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system and/or an Electric Parking Brake (EPB) system. The software for the Hydraulic Unit Electronic Control Unit (ECU) may be incorrect, possibly preventing the intervention of a safety system such as automatic emergency braking, Anti-lock Braking (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), or the Brake Auto Hold (BAH) function when any of these systems are in use. If the safety systems do not function as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash. MMNA will notify owners, and dealers will update the Hydraulic Unit-ECU software, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 16, 2018. Owners may contact MMNA customer service at 1-888-648-7820. MMNA’s number for this recall is SR-18-008.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2015-2017 Nissan Murano, 2016-2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017-2018 Nissan Pathfinder, and 2017 Infiniti QX60 vehicles. The Anti-Lock Brake (ABS) actuator pumps may allow brake fluid to leak onto an internal circuit board. A brake fluid leak on the circuit board may result in an electrical short, increasing the risk of a fire. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the serial number on the ABS actuator, replacing it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 15, 2018. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Note: When brake fluid has leaked onto the circuit board, the ABS warning lamp will remain illuminated for more than 10 seconds after engine start up. If this occurs, owners are advised to park the vehicle outdoors away from other vehicles or structures and to not drive the vehicle.

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2017 Nissan NV200, Sentra, NV3500 Van, NV3500 Bus, NV200 Taxi, NV1500, NV2500 Van, Chevrolet City Express, 2017-2018 Frontier, Versa Note, and Versa Sedan vehicles that have a mechanical (physical) key ignition system. In these models, over time, the weight on the key ring and road conditions or some other jarring event may cause the ignition switch to move out of the run position to the accessory position, turning off the engine. If the vehicle stalls, it can increase the risk of a crash. Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the production information on the ignition switch, and replace it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 19, 2018. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC (BATO) is recalling certain Firestone FS818 tires with date codes 2318-2418, Bridgestone M854 tires with date codes 2418-2518, Bridgestone M860A tires with date code 2518, and Bridgestone M864 tires with date codes 2318-2418, all of size 425/65R22.5. The sidewall steel body cords may be exposed, which can cause unexpected rapid air loss during use. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic Tires – Other than Passenger Cars.” Rapid air loss can increase the risk of a crash. BATO will notify owners, and replace the tires with a comparable replacement, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact BATO customer service at 1-800-847-3272.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

