RV burns in Oregon from unattended candle

Though the motorhome was a total loss, no one was injured when an untended burning candle ignited an RV in Coos Bay, Oregon, on Thursday morning, reported KCBY.

“With this occurring during Fire Prevention Week, Coos Bay Fire Department would like everyone to remember, a candle is an open flame which means that it can easily ignite anything that can burn,” the fire department said in a statement. “Never leave candles unattended because a fire can happen anytime and anywhere.”

Firefighters responded to 63448 Railroad Road in the Bunkerhill area just before 7 a.m.

“Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found the motorhome fully involved with flames coming out of the windows and door,” the fire department reported. “Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without damage to the nearby structure or other nearby vehicles.”