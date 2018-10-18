RV dives into West Seattle fitness club pool

It is not known whether there were any lap swimmers or water exercise classes in session at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning when an RV crashed into a fitness club pool area rupturing a natural gas line and setting the club ablaze. The explosion caused by the ruptured gas line could be heard blocks away.

It’s unclear what caused the RV to lose control, but it crashed into the side of the pool area at the West Seattle Health and Fitness club reports KOMO News.

No one was injured in the crash or fire, and crews were able to douse the blaze and shut off the gas.

It’s the second time this year an RV has crashed in that area. In July, the brakes failed on another RV and it rolled through the same intersection. That one missed the health club and went down an embankment, injuring two people inside.