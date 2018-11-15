RV driver dies from tire blowout. Prevent it happening to you

News item from November 14, 2018:

LAKELAND — A 47-year-old Naples man died Sunday in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 4.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say Jon MacDonough died at the scene just before 5 p.m. after the RV he was driving had a tire blow out, left the road, hit a light pole and overturned onto its left side. It happened near mile marker 31 at the Kathleen Road interchange.

FHP noted alcohol was not involved and that MacDonough was wearing his seatbelt.

Maybe Mr. MacDonough would still be alive if he had watched this video. Please, please watch and maybe save your own life.