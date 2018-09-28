RV Electricity: Use 50-amp to 30-amp adapter in a pinch?

Dear Mike,
I read this on the RV forum I am a member of:
Let’s play safe out there….
Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.
##RVT865
“I talked to support at Progressive Industries. His suggestion is to use the 50A outlet whenever possible. The thinking is that often the pedestals are corroded which causes high resistance and heat if drawing high loads. The 50A outlet has heavier wire, bigger contact area on blades, so in theory less heat. It’s worth a try – use the 50A outlet with your own adapter.”
I wondered what your thoughts are on this, Mike. The main topic was about a member’s 30A plugin on his cord melting due to a loose connection at the pedestal. —Karin S.
Dear Karin,
That’s actually a reasonable idea which I’ve discussed at a few of my seminars. If the 30-amp outlet on the pedestal is beat up, then far better to use a 50-amp to 30-amp dogbone adapter that matches your RV’s TT-30 cordset. It should be safe from overload since there’s a 30-amp master circuit breaker in your RV’s circuit panel.
While this is technically a code violation (sort-of/kind-of), I don’t think any electrical inspector would bat an eye at it. Just be sure to keep your own cordset and RV twist-lock connector (if you have one) clean and free of oxidation. I really like DeoxIT D5 from Caig Laboratories for this cleaning procedure to remove any oxidation, followed up with a spritz of silicon lubricant.