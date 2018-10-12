RV Electricity – Campground power upgrade – expensive but necessary

Dear Readers,



I’ve had this discussion both online and offline many times, but here’s the first time I’ve seen what it actually costs to upgrade old and failing power pedestals to modern electrical code in an existing campground.

I do harp on campgrounds with failing pedestals due to safety concerns for both you and your RV, and they certainly should be addressed. But we also need to understand that it will often take hundreds of thousands of dollars to completely upgrade many campground electrical systems. Read the story below as summarized in Woodall’s Campground Management regarding the scope of these upgrades.

But in the meantime, there’s lots that campgrounds can do with routine maintenance that will cost maybe a few thousand dollars a year, and which will help prolong the life of their existing power distribution wiring and pedestals. But like death and taxes, pedestal upgrades are inevitable and will eventually need to happen. And somebody has to pay for them. Yes, that somebody will eventually be you…

City Will Spend $634k On Park’s Electrical System

Owen Sound, Ontario, will spend nearly $634,000 – about three times more than budgeted – to replace the “failing and inadequate” electrical and water systems in the Harrison Park Campground, according to The Owen Sound Sun Times.

City council voted 6-2 Monday (Oct. 1) to retain Bluewater Landscaping, which submitted the lowest of two bids received by city hall to do the work.

“Both systems are at the end of their projected life cycle, so they are breaking and we’re having to put more into them in maintenance costs,” Parks Manager Adam Parsons said in an interview.

He said the construction work will begin late this month and wrap up before the campground reopens for the Victoria Day long weekend in May.

Council had set aside $230,000 in its 2018 capital budget for the project. Both city staff and the community services committee recommended that Owen Sound undertake the entire project this fall, rather than reissuing the tender in 2019 in hopes of securing a lower bid or upgrading the underground power lines now and water pipes later.

“If we don’t proceed with this work, we’re probably going to have to shut down certain campsites because, quite simply, the electrical isn’t up to modern standards. So those sites would no longer take trailers, campers or RVs, it would just be tent camping, which would affect the revenue that we take in the park,” said Council Member Jim McManaman, the committee’s chair.

Parsons, in a staff report, said the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) issued an order against the city after discovering four deficiencies with the campground’s electrical system. Those issues must be resolved before the power supply at the campsites can be used again.

The ESA has agreed to stay the order pending completion of the system upgrades in 2018, he said.

Let’s play safe out there….

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

