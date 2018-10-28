RV fire near Bonner, Montana caused by woman smoking

A woman who reportedly fell asleep while smoking a cigarette was taken to the hospital after the RV caught fire.

Missoula Rural Fire District Battalion Chief Dan Merritt said crews responded to the call of camper fire in the 7700 block of West Riverside Drive around 5 p.m. with flames reaching around 12 feet.

A man, a woman, and a dog were in the trailer at the time of the incident. The camper is a total loss, but no nearby structures were threatened.

The man cut his leg while assisting the other two out of the trailer, but was not taken to the hospital.

The 35-year-old woman sleeping in the camper was reported to have sustained possible smoke exposure and was taken to a Missoula hospital.

Missoula Emergency Services, East Missoula Fire, and MRFD crews all responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished by 6 p.m.

While initial reports said the cigarette was the cause of the fire, it remains under investigation at this time.