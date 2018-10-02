RV fire spreads to brush in Oakland Hills, quickly extinguished

A fire spread to nearby brush from an RV fire in Northern California’s Oakland Hills Monday afternoon. The motorhome pulled off the road after another driver had waved him down to say it looked like his vehicle was on fire.

The fire, located in the 10000 block of Skyline Boulevard about a mile north of Joaquin Miller Road, was reported about 2:30 p.m. Firefighters had extinguished the fire by 3:05 p.m. and said that they expected to remain on scene doing mop-up and making sure there were no flare-ups reported the Mercury News.

Black smoke could be seen for several miles, and traffic in the area was delayed while firefighters were on scene.

The RV was left un-driveable, and authorities planned to tow it from the scene. The RV’s driver said another driver had flagged him down to say it looked like his vehicle was starting to catch fire. He then managed to pull over to a roadside clearing near fire trails before the RV burst into flames, which spread to nearby logs and brush.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.