RV industry elated with new educational facility to train RV techs

Earlier this month, the RV Industry Association announced plans to launch a technical institute in Elkhart, Indiana, wrote Ernie Smith in Associations Now, with two goals: first, to help solve the industry’s technician shortage; and second, to improve customer service throughout the industry.

This much-needed initiative – which is being driven by a $10 million investment in the institute – comes as RV shipments are surging but technicians are becoming scarcer.

“In building the plan, we were determined to end nearly three decades of partially funded half measures to solve one of the industry’s biggest service challenges,” RVIA President Frank Hugelmeyer said in a news release. “We worked closely with representatives from all key industry stakeholder groups and conducted over six months of thorough data-driven planning to arrive at this point. The strategy calls for an unprecedented investment not just in tech recruitment and training, but in repair event cycle time reduction initiatives beyond technicians.”

According to RVIA statistics, RV shipments have grown for eight consecutive years, with the largest surge (17.2 percent) happening last year. The industry is responsible for 150,000 jobs and nearly $8 billion in wages, RVIA says.