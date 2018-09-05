RV makers continue cranking out RVs

RV makers continue to spew RVs from their factories at a record pace. The RV Industry Association’s July (2018) survey of manufacturers found RV wholesale shipments finished at 36,525, an increase of 10.9% from the 32,936 units shipped last July.

All towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 32,835 units for the month, an increase of 13.2% compared to last July’s towable RV shipment total of 28,996.

Motorhomes ended July with 3,690 shipments to retailers, down (-6.3%) compared to last July’s total of 3,940.

Year-to-date wholesale shipments are currently at 308,113 up 6.5% compared to this point last year. Towable RVs are up 7.4% to 271,337 units. Motorhome shipments are up 0.1% to 36,776 units.

Park Model RVs ended the month with 278 wholesale shipments, down (-12.6%) compared to last July. Year-to-date, Park Model RVs are down (-4.9%) compared to this point last year with 2,423 shipments.