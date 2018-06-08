RV park bases its fee on number of slide-outs. Huh?

By Chuck Woodbury

A recent Facebook post told of an Idaho RV park that charges an extra $1.50 a day for each slide-out on an RV. As you might imagine, the policy outraged some RVers: “I avoid places that nickel and dime people like that.” “Find another campground fast.” “Insane!” “Nope…not getting our business.”

We called the RV park and talked with the owner. I won’t mention the name of the park because after talking with the owner, it’s apparent he’s not trying to gouge.

His reasoning is that larger rigs use more services, such as water and electricity. But he doesn’t want to measure every RV that checks in. So he determines an RVs total slide-outs and then charges extra for each one, the idea that the more slides the more services the RVer will use, and, therefore, the more it will cost him (the park owner) to host his or her stay.

The nightly base price of the park is $31, which is not, of itself, an outrageous fee for a park right along a beautiful river in a popular tourist area. But, really, should an RVer in a 28-foot travel trailer with three slides pay $4.50 more than RVer with a 40-foot Prevost bus with no slides? To me, this is a silly, ass-backwards way to charge more for a larger RV than a smaller one.

Alas, this isn’t a pricing the question raised by this is not only about charging for a space based on slide outs, but if charging by the size of an RV is a fair way to price a campsite rather than charging the same, no matter whether it’s occupied by a 45-foot motor coach or a teardrop trailer.

Your thoughts? Please leave a comment.

Associate editor Deanna Tolliver contributed to this article.