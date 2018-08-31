RV park fees higher this Labor Day weekend

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Labor Day marks the traditional end to the summer camping season. According to data gathered by CampgroundViews.com 2018 will have the highest overnight camping fees ever recorded with average nightly rates for a traditional camping site increasing 6 percent from 2017 to $31.53. The company gathers data on campgrounds and RV parks in the United States to help campers make better choices about where to camp.

“Even adverse weather out East earlier this season and fires out West late this season have not stopped record numbers of campers from getting outdoors,” stated Mark Koep, Founder and CEO of CampgroundViews.com. “Camping, either in a tent or in a RV, is back and this increased demand is allowing park operators to increase rates.”

With improving economic numbers, the retirement of baby boomers, and millennial families seeking affordable travel options the camping industry is experiencing record growth. RVIA reported July wholesale RV shipments increased 10.9 percent from the previous year and are on pace to set another annual record. All of this demand is driving overnight camping rates up.

The average nightly rate is moderated by lower increases at publicly operated parks run by public agencies where average rates have increased two percent.

“The private campground industry is primarily small family owned operations situated in popular destinations and rural areas,” added Mr. Koep. “It is encouraging to see so many campgrounds finally able to improve their properties and provide affordable family fun for millions of campers.”

According to CampgroundViews.com internal data rates have increased at a faster pace on the “resort” side of the industry with some overnight camping fees exceeding $170 for location and amenity driven RV resorts. On the other end of the scale many publicly operated camping options are available for under $15 per night.

“While the $170 amount creates a big wow don’t let it fool you,” stated Mr. Koep. “Only 70 parks out of the 9,583 surveyed exceeded the $100 per night threshold with the most common, or mode, rate at $30 per night.”

CampgroundViews.com data includes nightly camping rates for 9,583 RV parks and campgrounds operating within the United States.

Campgroundviews.com invites campers to “Look where you’re going,” to locate and tour RV parks and campgrounds across the US. with 3,123 videos, 29,870 photos.