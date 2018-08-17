RV recalls: Which manufacturers have the greatest number?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Every month we publish a list of RVs recalled in the previous month, using information compiled from reports by the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration. These recalls are based on safety issues, things that can harm the rig’s occupants or others, and under the purview of federal safety standards.

We got to wondering, is their a relationship between the number of recalls from a given manufacturer and that company’s overall quality control? We don’t know, but it does pose an interesting question. If an RV manufacturer has an inordinate number of safety recalls, what kind of attention are they paying to the rest of the unit?

We went back and crunched the numbers for RV recalls for a 12-month period, ending with the last recall list published for recalls in July 2018. We are here presenting our findings. We show the number of recalls by RV manufacturer, and the percentage of the total number of recalls over that one-year period. The specific lines and types of RVs are not broken out: All recalls are for all makes, models and types of RVs by any given manufacturer that has been recalled.

We recognize that some manufacturers produce more units than others. We hope to be able to obtain data that will allow us to make a comparison between the number of units produced and the number recalled and present that information in the future. Keep in mind that the number of recalls does not indicate how many units were involved in a recall.

Incidentally, if you peruse the list and find a given manufacturer is not listed, it simply means that they did not report any recalls for the period in question. Also, the numbers have been rounded up, so the total percentage is more than 100%. (So you don’t need to tell us.)

# Recalls Manufacturer % of Total Recalls (rounded up)

62 Forest River 33 20 Keystone 11 15 Newmar 8 11 Thor Motorcoach 6 11 Jayco 6 10 REV 5 10 KZRV 5 5 Entegra 3 5 Gulf Stream Coach 3 5 Heartland 3 4 Grand Design 2 4 Highland Ridge 2 4 Triple E 2 4 Winnebago 2 3 Starcraft 2 3 Tiffin 2 2 Lance 1 2 DRV 1 1 Bison 1 1 Coach House 1 1 Columbia Northwest 1 1 Cruiser 1 1 Erwin Hymer 1 1 Lazy Days 1 1 Liberty 1 1 Newell 1 1 Norwood 1 1 Pleasant Valley 1 1 Riverside 1 1 Show Hauler 1 1 Tiny Idahomes 1 1 Travel Light 1

