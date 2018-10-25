RV shipments nosedive in September following August decline

Is the RV sales boom about to bust? For the second straight month, shipments from RV manufacturers declined over the previous year.

The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) September survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments finished September at 30,969, representing a decrease of 29% from the 43,598 units shipped last September. Shipments the previous month had declined 12.5 percent over the previous year.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 27,239 units for the month, a decrease of 29.3% compared to last September’s towable RV shipment total of 38,543. Motorhomes ended September with 3,730 shipments to retailers, down 26.2% compared to last September’s total of 5,055.

Year-to-date wholesale shipments are currently at 378,718 units, up 0.2% compared to this point last year. Towable RVs rose 0.8% to 333,253 units while motorhome shipments were down 3.9% at 45,465 units.

Park model RVs ended the month with 260 wholesale shipments, down 15% compared to last September. To date, park model RVs are down 6.2% with 3,004 shipments.