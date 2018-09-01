Trailer with electric motor enables towing with small car

The future of electrified RV life was on display by Dethleffs at this year’s Dusseldorf Caravan Salon, the largest camper trade show in the world, where the future of RVs is revealed each year. The e.Home Coco is the first RV trailer with its own electric drive – it propels itself – and is also a mobile power station reports gearjunkie.com.

Most small daily vehicles just aren’t meant to tow campers. And while they can tow, they generally aren’t set up to do so and retain any sort of reasonable range. Dethleffs e.Home Coco might just be the answer to this conundrum.

With onboard batteries and two electric hub motors, the e.Home Coco trailer is self-powered. A big benefit is that it greatly reduces the strain on the tow vehicle, increasing fuel or battery range, whether it be powered by fossil fuels or electricity.

The intelligent control system on the hub motors, which Dethleffs calls the “strain relief module,” can reduce the towing load on the tow hitch down to a defined value. This allows for small and underpowered vehicles to tow trailers far above their stated tow rating.

Regenerative braking and solar panels on the roof of the camper recharge the system’s batteries.

The e.Home Coco is fully self-reliant, as its 80kmh battery pack is large enough to keep it powered for long periods of time, along with the large solar panels on the roof.

How cool would it be to park your trailer perfectly every time, without ever having to back up a trailer from your vehicle? A smartphone app allows you to remotely drive the trailer at camp, fitting the trailer into those tight camp spots, or that tiny storage parking spot on the side of your house.